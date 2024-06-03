Submit Release
Saskgaming Appoints New President and CEO

CANADA, June 3 - Released on June 3, 2024

The Board of Directors of the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation (SaskGaming) is pleased to announce the appointment of Blaine Pilatzke as SaskGaming's new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective June 3, 2024.

The appointment follows an extensive search by SaskGaming, which operates Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw as a wholly owned subsidiary of Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS).

"On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan and the Board of Directors of LGS, I am pleased to congratulate Blaine Pilatzke on his appointment as President and CEO of SaskGaming," Minister Responsible for Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Laura Ross said. "SaskGaming had one of its strongest years on record in 2023-24, and we look forward to building on that success with Mr. Pilatzke at the helm."

"It was evident through the competitive process that Mr. Pilatzke demonstrated the vision, leadership and a thorough understanding of the gaming industry to succeed in the role," SaskGaming Board Chair Blair Ross said. "Mr. Pilatzke has been a major contributor to SaskGaming's success over the past 20 years, and the Board is confident he will keep SaskGaming competitive and on the cutting edge of casino gaming in our province as President and CEO."

Pilatzke has an extensive background in labour relations as well as two decades of experience in the gaming industry at SaskGaming - most recently serving as Acting President and CEO and as Vice President of Corporate Services. He holds a Masters of Human Resource Management from the Kenneth Levene Graduate School of Business.

