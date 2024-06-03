Black Authors Hall of Fame featured at Centenary University’s Annual Literacy Conference
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Works from inductees to the Black Authors Hall of Fame will feature prominently at Centenary University’s Annual Literacy Conference. Educators will learn how to enrich every curriculum with works by writers from Africa, the Caribbean, South America and the United States.
The Black Authors Hall of Fame honors authors, poets, and playwrights who are using their genius to inspire change, document the human experience, and mobilize movements, and especially to inspire students to embrace literacy. Students can explore a variety of cultures and experiences.
Founder of the Black Authors Hall of Fame, Alice M. James, has curated a selection of literary works that educators can use as teaching tools. Participating authors include:
Andrene Bonner
Dawn Forrester Price
Dora Owusu
Clarence Haynes
Crystel Patterson
Judith Annique Francois
Maudelyne Maxineau-Gedeon
“It is an honor to share the works of authors who capture history and culture as we highlight the importance of representation in literature and promoting literacy, said Alice M. James. “I am very excited how this literature promotes pride in culture and origin.”
The conference theme, Equitable Literacy Instruction for All Learners, will focus on teaching educators about evidence-based practices that support equitable instruction. The conference will feature sessions that highlight best teaching practices and literature from around the globe. This event will be held on June 7th from 8:30 – 3:00 at Centenary University in Hackettstown, Centenary University’s School of Education and Humanities is a leader in degree and non-degree programs for innovative educators.
About Centenary University
Centenary University is an educational resource for students from the start of their careers and as they thrive through life. The experience here goes beyond traditional academics to satisfy intellectual curiosity, foster intercultural competence, and strengthen emotional resilience. Students learn in a secure and caring environment that adapts for a personalized experience, meeting students where they are, fitting the way they learn best. Since its founding in 1867, the school has made its mark in providing innovative, open, relevant, and practical learning experiences that are responsive to students now and into the future.
Lexis McCoy
The Black Authors Hall of Fame honors authors, poets, and playwrights who are using their genius to inspire change, document the human experience, and mobilize movements, and especially to inspire students to embrace literacy. Students can explore a variety of cultures and experiences.
Founder of the Black Authors Hall of Fame, Alice M. James, has curated a selection of literary works that educators can use as teaching tools. Participating authors include:
Andrene Bonner
Dawn Forrester Price
Dora Owusu
Clarence Haynes
Crystel Patterson
Judith Annique Francois
Maudelyne Maxineau-Gedeon
“It is an honor to share the works of authors who capture history and culture as we highlight the importance of representation in literature and promoting literacy, said Alice M. James. “I am very excited how this literature promotes pride in culture and origin.”
The conference theme, Equitable Literacy Instruction for All Learners, will focus on teaching educators about evidence-based practices that support equitable instruction. The conference will feature sessions that highlight best teaching practices and literature from around the globe. This event will be held on June 7th from 8:30 – 3:00 at Centenary University in Hackettstown, Centenary University’s School of Education and Humanities is a leader in degree and non-degree programs for innovative educators.
About Centenary University
Centenary University is an educational resource for students from the start of their careers and as they thrive through life. The experience here goes beyond traditional academics to satisfy intellectual curiosity, foster intercultural competence, and strengthen emotional resilience. Students learn in a secure and caring environment that adapts for a personalized experience, meeting students where they are, fitting the way they learn best. Since its founding in 1867, the school has made its mark in providing innovative, open, relevant, and practical learning experiences that are responsive to students now and into the future.
Lexis McCoy
Centenary University
+1 9083104214
email us here