Black Authors Hall of Fame featured at Centenary University’s Annual Literacy Conference

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Works from inductees to the Black Authors Hall of Fame will feature prominently at Centenary University’s Annual Literacy Conference. Educators will learn how to enrich every curriculum with works by writers from Africa, the Caribbean, South America and the United States.

The Black Authors Hall of Fame honors authors, poets, and playwrights who are using their genius to inspire change, document the human experience, and mobilize movements, and especially to inspire students to embrace literacy. Students can explore a variety of cultures and experiences.

Founder of the Black Authors Hall of Fame, Alice M. James, has curated a selection of literary works that educators can use as teaching tools. Participating authors include:
Andrene Bonner
Dawn Forrester Price
Dora Owusu
Clarence Haynes
Crystel Patterson
Judith Annique Francois
Maudelyne Maxineau-Gedeon

“It is an honor to share the works of authors who capture history and culture as we highlight the importance of representation in literature and promoting literacy, said Alice M. James. “I am very excited how this literature promotes pride in culture and origin.”

The conference theme, Equitable Literacy Instruction for All Learners, will focus on teaching educators about evidence-based practices that support equitable instruction. The conference will feature sessions that highlight best teaching practices and literature from around the globe. This event will be held on June 7th from 8:30 – 3:00 at Centenary University in Hackettstown, Centenary University’s School of Education and Humanities is a leader in degree and non-degree programs for innovative educators.

About Centenary University
Centenary University is an educational resource for students from the start of their careers and as they thrive through life. The experience here goes beyond traditional academics to satisfy intellectual curiosity, foster intercultural competence, and strengthen emotional resilience. Students learn in a secure and caring environment that adapts for a personalized experience, meeting students where they are, fitting the way they learn best. Since its founding in 1867, the school has made its mark in providing innovative, open, relevant, and practical learning experiences that are responsive to students now and into the future.

Lexis McCoy
Centenary University
+1 9083104214
email us here

You just read:

Black Authors Hall of Fame featured at Centenary University’s Annual Literacy Conference

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Lexis McCoy
Centenary University
+1 9083104214
Company/Organization
Centenary University
400 Jefferson Street
Hackettstown, New Jersey, 07840
United States
+1 908-852-1400
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Centenary University offers extraordinary learning opportunities that empower students to develop intellectually, emotionally, and interculturally—keys to career and personal success. Under the leadership of President Dale Caldwell, Ed.D., the University aspires to advance its reputation as a world class institution offering innovative programs, including the world’s first Master of Arts in Happiness Studies, to lift the future for our students and local communities.

Visit Centenary University

More From This Author
Black Authors Hall of Fame featured at Centenary University’s Annual Literacy Conference
Centenary University to Host Annual Literacy Conference for Area Educators
New Jersey’s Centenary University Kicks Off an Innovative, Growth Driven Campaign State-Wide
View All Stories From This Author