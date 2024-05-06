New Jersey’s Centenary University Kicks Off an Innovative, Growth Driven Campaign State-Wide
While many colleges face challenges, Centenary University kicked of a growth campaign highlighting innovation and its support of what is unique in its students.
Who you are matters here. We help you reach your true potential in a caring and secure environment. 'We CU’ means we meet you where you are and help you go where you want to go.”HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centenary University kicked off a wide-reaching campaign today to support a new season of growth and to support key innovations. In a time when higher education is undergoing radical change, the campaign substantiates the vibrancy of the university as it enters its second centennial and evolves to serve changing student needs.
— Centenary University President Dr. Dale Caldwell.
The campaign launched under the umbrella concept of “We CU,” adapting a mobile-driven cultural artefact to convey what is at the heart of the university. “We CU” means we recognize, understand, value, and support you. It is the result of a deep reexamination of the strengths, weaknesses and potential of the university that lead to a core understanding of how the university is special.
“Who you are matters here,” said Centenary University President Dr. Dale Caldwell. “Helping you reach your true potential in a caring and secure environment; Centenary offers practical learning that fits the way you learn. ‘We CU’ means we meet you where you are, caring for the whole person, and help you go where you want to go.”
The campaign covers three initiatives with clear and practical goals:
• Increase enrollment in traditional degree programs
• Launch Centenary University at Ideal Institute pilot in southern New Jersey
• Promote the College Readiness and Career Readiness programs in partnership with Growth U
Centenary University brought on pleOS Agency, a New Jersey growth-driving marketing agency with a unique combination of experience working with the world’s best-known brands and higher education institutions. The agency functions as a turn-key comprehensive marketing department for Centenary that drives engagement and growth.
“We are running a business,” said COO Karolina Wolfe. “It is a business with a very heart-based, mission-driven core, but it is still a business. We need to thrive as a business to continue to provide the education and innovations that students need today and that will support them in the workplaces of the future. Working with a growth-oriented marketing agency is unusual in the university world, but it is exactly what we needed.”
The three campaigns serve students throughout New Jersey, up into Westchester, New York and down to the northern Philadelphia suburbs.
About Centenary University
Centenary University is an educational resource for students from the start of their careers and as they thrive through life. The experience here goes beyond traditional academics to satisfy intellectual curiosity, foster intercultural competence, and strengthen emotional resilience. Students learn in a secure and caring environment that adapts for a personalized experience, meeting students where they are, fitting the way they learn best. Since its founding in 1867, the school has made its mark in providing innovative, open, relevant, and practical learning experiences that are responsive to students now and into the future.
