Centenary University to Host Annual Literacy Conference for Area Educators
Centenary supports the continuing education of New Jersey educators with the 2024 literacy conference "Equitable Literacy Instruction for All Learners" 6/7/2024HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centenary University’s Master of Education in Literacy Instruction Program and ESL Certification Program is sponsoring the literacy conference for New Jersey educators entitled Equitable Literacy Instruction for All Learners on Friday, June 7th, from 8:30 am to 3 pm in the University’s David and Carol Lackland Center.
The program will concentrate on using evidence-based practices to create equitable experiences in literacy instruction at every grade level. Program highlights include:
• Strategies that empower educators to use evidence-based instructional approaches and including
• engaging and diverse texts
• Breakout sessions presented by engaging speakers working at the forefront advancing literacy
• A joint keynote speech about literacy instruction building on the ILA’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging through literacy instruction, presented by Kia Brown-Dudley, MA, current Board President of the International Literacy Association (ILA) and Dr. Kenneth Kunz, immediate Past Board President of ILA
Dr. Lexis McCoy, director of the sponsoring program at Centenary University said: “Conference participants will be able to take away a plethora of information regarding high-quality literacy instruction and insights from two internationally known experts from the International Literacy Association. Being able bring this new learning back to their school districts is a wonderful gift to the community.”
New Jersey educators will earn 5.5 hours of professional development by attending the conference.
ABOUT CENTENARY UNIVERSITY
Founded in 1867 by the Newark Conference of the United Methodist Church, Centenary University’s academic program integrates a solid liberal arts foundation with a strong career orientation. This mix provides an educational experience that prepares students to succeed in the increasingly global and interdependent world. The University’s main campus is located in Hackettstown, N.J., with its equestrian facility in Washington Township.
