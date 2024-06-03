Updated schedule on Snake River Bridge deck pour

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be continuing with the bridge deck concrete pours for the new bridge deck on the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 390. Another bridge deck pour is scheduled for tomorrow, June 4, beginning at 5 a.m.

Crews will again need to mobilize equipment to prepare for the job, including a pump truck and a loader. Crews will have to reduce traffic to one lane for roughly a half hour, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations potentially until 6 a.m., but crews are hoping to limit the delays to less than a half hour.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of

2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles

of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.