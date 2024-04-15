"Emma Watson Song" creator bOydestiNy, announces release dates for his "Love is Forever" album

Love is Forever Album Cover

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bOydestiNy, the Philadelphia based musician, singer and rapper who came to world-wide attention with the release of his "Emma Watson Song" music video on YouTube back in April 2008 has announced that on April 15th, 2024, Emma Watson’s birthday, bOydestiNy fans will be able to pre-order his latest CD/album entitled “Love is Forever”. The official release date, that the album will become publicly available, will be on May 1st, 2024, in both digital and physical formats through the major on-line vendors and select B&M stores. In 2008 bOydestiNy made history by composing the first and only "RAP" tribute to the young and beautiful Harry Potter franchise starlet. ICR records which is partially based in Oxfordshire, UK is releasing bOydestiNy ’s, latest work, “Love is Forever” during the spring—the season of new love. The Emma Watson enamored songwriter and artists has assembled a repertoire of R&B and Pop love songs dedicated to our human experience with the emotion of love; from finding love to being enraptured by love: to love lost and recovered. The first single to be released from the CD/album will be the album’s title song “Love is Forever.”

