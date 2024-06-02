Submit Release
Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty Announces New Ownership as It Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence

Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty is excited to announce long-time agents Joe Matteoli and Jill Macdonald are the new owners of the brokerage as of April 1. Mock Wahlund, founding owner and broker of the area’s most successful real estate brokerage firm, is retiring from leadership responsibilities but will continue to be an active member of the office.

Joe Matteoli

Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty is celebrating its 50th year in business, a milestone that Wahlund says, “is an accomplishment that I am very proud of. We have an extremely knowledgeable group of professionals that are the best in the business. It is the perfect time for me to pass the business on to the next generation.”

Jill Macdonald

Matteoli and Macdonald are looking forward to continuing the legacy of exceptionalism.

“Professionalism, integrity and knowledge are the tenets of our brokerage and delivering the absolute best real estate experience for our customers is the mission of our team,” shared the new owners.

In 1974 Mock Wahlund opened Cutten Realty, and in 1983 franchised with Coldwell Banker. At one time Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty had six offices and over 50 agents. Wahlund, in the mid 90’s, made the strategic business decision to revamp his business structure and consolidated the agency into one location and a handful of the best agents. This was a winning strategy that ultimately scaled Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty to the number one office in Humboldt County. 

Matteoli and Macdonald plan on continuing the business model. 

“Compared to other real estate office models, we are small, but our agents are all incredibly well educated, hard-working, and experienced. We work together as a team, and this team has kept us number one for the last seventeen years.”     

