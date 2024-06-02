Submit Release
Trinidad Civic Club Hosting ‘Secondhand Spree, From Me to Three’ Event June 8, 9

This is a press release from the Trinidad Civic Club:

In conjunction with the 3rd Annual Trinidad Community Yard Sale on June8, 2024, the Trinidad Civic Club is offering a Secondhand Spree, From Me to Three event on Saturday, June 8th from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday, June 9th from 11 am to 2 pm.  The Trinidad Town Hall will be filled with treasures of all kinds!

The community is invited to support this benefit for the Memorial Lighthouse Monument by donating gently loved items of value on Friday, June 7th from 10 – 4 in the Town Hall at 409 Trinity Street.  Items in good condition may be accepted at the discretion of TCC:  Furniture, Art, Jewelry, Garden, Tools, Holiday, Household, Vintage, Modern, Décor and more…Please no clothing, shoes, linens, books or electronics.

Start your day at the Dessert Café` featuring TCC’s famous desserts!  Come early for best selections, enjoy a sweet treat, hot beverage and take some goodies to go.  The Café` is located in the Clubroom inside the Town Hall, open Saturday from 9 am – 3 pm.

Shop till you drop!  Both events are cash only sales, ATM available at Murphy’s Market.  For more information about the event or donations, go to www.trinidadcivicclub.org and scroll down to view the poster.  For questions, contact Marsha at 1-805-428-3444.

