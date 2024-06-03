Step into the Enchanted Realm: Arcata’s Fourth Annual Fairy Festival Beckons

Calypso the Dragon

Fairies, elves and magical folk will once again gather to celebrate on Arcata’s Plaza at the fourth annual Arcata Fairy Festival, presented by Redwood Raks Collective and Playhouse Arts, on Sunday, June 9 from noon to 10 p.m.

This wondrous affair is a tribute to all things magical in Humboldt County. Join us for an enchanting journey of whimsy, where music fills the air, the Maypole dances with grace and a myriad of artisan vendors showcase their treasures. Feast upon delectable treats from food booths, which generously support local schools like Alice Birney Elementary and Coastal Grove Charter School. Marvel at graceful mermaids, awe-inspiring giant dragons and the delightful spectacle of HumBubbles. Be mesmerized by enchanting dance performances, indulge in craft libations fit for fairy folk, and witness breathtaking displays of aerial arts. Engage in friendly combat at the boffering arena, relax in interactive lounges and prepare to be dazzled by a thrilling fire show under the stars to conclude this magical evening. Come, join us, and immerse yourself in the magic that awaits.

Behold the enchanting performers gracing this realm: Mah Ze Tar, Hill Honey & The Wildcats, Good Company, Carl Meredith, Drop of the Pure, the graceful Emerald Coast Irish Dancers, NorCal Lao Foundation, Shoshanna, Zeta Fusion, Loco Flow Fusion, the mesmerizing Emerald Aerials, the wondrous Alana Calypso the Mermaid, Dream Dragon, the auspicious Calypso the Good Luck Dragon, a dazzling KaleidoDragon, the Wonder Wagon, a spectacle of swordwork by the valiant Knights of the Enchanted Forest, and myriad other delights await your senses.

Crystal and Winter

In addition, this event joyously lends its wings to uplift and raise funds for the noble causes of local nonprofits including the Redwood Raks Collective Scholarship Fund, North Coast Children’s Services, Wild Roots Learning Collective, and Friends for Life Animal Rescue.

Dear kindred spirits, mark your calendars. The Fairy Festival shall grace the Arcata Plaza on Sunday, June 9 from the stroke of noon until the stars twinkle at 10 p.m. Festival attendees are encouraged to walk, bike, roll or carpool to the event. As stewards of this enchanted realm, we humbly request that you bring forth your own vessels, be they cup or chalice, to partake in the elixirs of mirth and magic.

The Arcata Fairy Festival gets its wings with funding provided by the County of Humboldt’s Measure J Funds and generous sponsors including Art by Eva Creature, the Schmidbauer Family Foundation, Eco-Groovy Deals, Arcata Chamber of Commerce, In Tents, Coast Central Credit Union, Playhouse Arts, Redwood Raks Collective, All Under Heaven, Tito’s Vodka, Oak Deli & Brewery, Frey Vineyards, Mercer-Fraser, and Ultimate Yogurt.

For more information on the Arcata Fairy Festival, please visit arcatafairyfestival.com, email [email protected] or text Shoshanna at 707-616-6876.