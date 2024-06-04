Vegas Stronger Announces Acceptance of Main Health Insurance Providers in Las Vegas

Vegas Stronger

The contracts ensure that anyone looking for treatment and support for mental health and substance use disorders can access it quickly.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, the Las Vegas-based nonprofit that provides substance use disorder treatment to the most vulnerable populations has announced it is now accepting four large health insurance providers: Anthem, Health Plan of Nevada, Molina, and Silver Summit. Previously, Vegas Stronger accepted all private insurance and can now accept all Medicaid contracts and if someone does not have Medicaid, they will get them enrolled into an MCO-Managed Plan.

“We have always welcomed all humans to Vegas Stronger, and now these contracts will simply make it easier for us to get individuals on a path to success,” said David Marlon, CEO & co-founder of Vegas Stronger. “Because of the way the system is set up, often insurance providers and treatment centers have to jump through hurdles to make things work. This coverage allows us to make things work faster and with less of a hassle for our clients who would like to access resources and treatment quickly.”

Vegas Stronger™ is a non-profit delivering compassionate behavioral healthcare to the most underserved community in the Las Vegas Valley. It addresses the root causes of homelessness and additionally provides outpatient treatment to other members of the community, no matter their housing situation. Vegas Stronger welcomes all people, without long waiting lists, and provides clinical care, group and individual counseling, robust case management, psychiatric and primary care as well as the integration of medication-assisted treatment. Learn more at www.vegasstronger.org.

“Vegas Stronger is invoking the soul of Las Vegas to solve our biggest social problem,” said Marlon. “The unhoused on our streets are sick and need immediate access to integrated behavioral healthcare. They need longer than typical durations of treatment. They need someone to love them until they can love themselves. Please direct any unhoused to Vegas Stronger instead of giving them money, food, or camping supplies. No one should be sleeping outside in our desert in the summer.”

Contact Press@VegasStronger.org for more information or to set up an interview with a representative of Vegas Stronger.

