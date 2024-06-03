Submit Release
FDLE informs public of training exercise on June 4

For Immediate Release
June 3, 2024

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Region 6 Domestic Security Task Force will conduct a training exercise on Tuesday, June 4.

The training will take place at the JetBlue Park, 11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be no road closures, however, drivers may experience some delays on Daniels Parkway during the exercise.

While law enforcement personnel will be on-site, there is no public safety concern.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

