Sen. Bobby Powell, Jr. Earns Key Endorsement from AFL-CIO of the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast
I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the AFL-CIO of the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Current State Senator Bobby Powell, Jr., candidate for Palm Beach County Commission, District 7, announced today that he has received the official endorsement of the AFL-CIO of the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. This achievement highlights the strong support Powell has among local working families in Palm Beach County. It also signals Sen. Powell’s ongoing commitment to advocating for fair labor policies that promote and protect the rights of workers.
"I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the AFL-CIO of the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast," said Bobby Powell. "I am proud of my years-long record of fighting for our hardworking men and women in the labor movement. Together, we will continue working towards fair and livable wages, safe working conditions, and the benefits that every worker deserves."
Pat Emmert, President of the AFL-CIO of the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast, stated, "Bobby Powell has been a tireless advocate for working families throughout his career. His dedication to labor rights and economic equity makes him the clear choice for the Palm Beach County Commission. We are proud to stand with Sen. Powell because he stands with us."
The AFL-CIO represents a significant and diverse group of workers in the region, making their endorsement a pivotal moment in Powell’s campaign.
For more information about Bobby Powell and his campaign for County Commissioner, please visit www.VoteBobbyPowell.com.
