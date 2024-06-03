The man convicted of kidnapping 12-year-old Polly Klaas from her Petaluma home and murdering her in 1993 lost another appeal of his death sentence Friday, when a judge rejected his claim that recent California laws entitled him to a new penalty trial.
You just read:
Polly Klaas killer loses another death penalty appeal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.