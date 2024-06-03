Div. Six of this district’s Court of Appeal held Friday that a judgment of conviction became nonfinal when a defendant, who was a minor at the time he committed a murder but was sentenced as an adult, had his sentence conditionally upset on a writ of habeas corpus, rendering him eligible for the benefit of ameliorative laws enacted after imposition of his sentence and after his case had been deemed final.
You just read:
Conviction That Became ‘Final’ in 2017 Is Now ‘Nonfinal’
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.