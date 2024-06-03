Bidding Set to Close on 4BR/2.5 BA Home on 7.5± Acres in Prince William County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding for a 4BR/2.5BA home in the sought after Nokesville/Brentsville School District of Prince William County VA on Wednesday, June 5.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on an auction of a 4BR/2.5BA home with a basement on 7.46± acres, an attached 500± sf. garage and a pole barn/shed (approx. 22'x36') in the sought after Nokesville/Brentsville School District of Prince William County VA on Wednesday, June 5 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This solid home can be occupied immediately and modernized at your leisure. This is a rare opportunity to have quiet country living w/acreage, yet close to commerce, schools & more,” said Nicholls. “Bid your price and make it yours.”
“The property is centrally located only 2 miles from Rt. 28, 8.5 miles from Manassas Regional Airport, 10.5 miles from Gainesville and I-66, 13 miles from Warrenton and a short drive to Dulles Airport, I-95, NOVA and Fredericksburg,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Wednesday, June 5 -- 11 AM -- 14014 Fitzwater Dr., Nokesville, VA 20181
Single level 4 BR/2.5 BA home w/basement on 7.46 +/- acres in Prince William County, VA
• This home measures 2,074 +/- finished sf. above grade & 2,028 +/- sf. in an unfinished walk-out basement w/fireplace, and features a kitchen w/breakfast nook, dining room, living room, den w/fireplace, laundry/mud room, attic w/pull down stairs and an attached 500 +/- sf. 2 car garage
• Front porch & rear deck
• Heating & Cooling: heat pump (complete new system in 2019); fireplaces/wood stove in den & basement; electric baseboard heat is no longer functional
• Well & septic; electric water heater
• Pole barn/shed (approx. 22'x36')
• Other Features: New roof in 2019; heat pump (inside & outside unit) and all duct work replaced in 2019; gravel driveway
• Sought after Nokesville/Brentsville School District
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com