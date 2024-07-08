SquarePet Unveils VFS Canned Formulas for Canines

SquarePet Logo

To Debut at 2024 Superzoo Trade Show in Booth 3957

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading name in pet nutrition, today announced the debut of its latest breakthrough in canine nutrition: the Veterinarian Formulated Solutions (VFS) canned food line. This new range of canned formulas is specially developed to address specific dietary needs and health concerns in dogs, providing tailored nutrition for optimal well-being.

SquarePet’s VFS® (Veterinarian Formulated Solutions) line has been designed and created by SquarePet’s team of veterinary professionals including board-certified veterinary nutritionists and PhD animal nutritionists to provide a portfolio of premium and all-natural solutions-based diet options to help support a dog’s individual needs.

The new VFS canned wet food line features four formulas:

-Low Fat Formula: an easily digestible diet made with targeted and guaranteed low fat levels supporting dogs who may have difficulties digesting fat.

-Low Phosphorus Formula: developed to support dogs who may benefit from a high quality, all-natural low protein, low phosphorus and low sodium dog food.

-Skin and Digestion Formula: is a unique, limited ingredient, hydrolyzed protein dog food designed to support dogs with food sensitivities/ingredient intolerances.

-Ideal Digestion Formula: Crafted for dogs with sensitive stomachs, this formula contains easily digestible ingredients to support gastrointestinal health.

"We are excited to introduce our new line of Veterinarian Formulated Solutions canned food for dogs," said Tyler Atkins, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at SquarePet. "At SquarePet, we are committed to providing pet owners with the highest quality nutrition for their beloved companions. With the new line of VFS canned varieties, we are answering the demand of pet parents who have been seeking canned food in conjunction with our current VFS product line. We are pleased to finally be able to extend the VFS lineup to include over the counter canned options to meet specific dietary needs of dogs."

The VFS canned wet food line will be in distribution starting in July of this year and will be showcased at the 2024 SuperZoo trade show (Booth 3957), taking place August 14-16, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about these innovative formulas and see firsthand how SquarePet is working to provide new standards of premium pet nutrition.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.

