FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES NATIVE AMERICAN-FOCUSED DOCUMENTARY “ON THE RIDGE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the documentary ON THE RIDGE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on June 4, 2024

Native American-Focused Documentary Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD Today: June 4, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the feature documentary ON THE RIDGE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on June 4, 2024.

The heartwarming and inspiring documentary feature ON THE RIDGE is an uplifting testament to the human spirit. Directors Ishma Yusaf Valenti and Denis Paul Circo take viewers on a journey to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, home to the resilient Oglala Lakota Nation. This captivating documentary showcases the incredible success stories and triumphs of the people who are working tirelessly to restore their culture, language, customs, and land.

Through intimate interviews and breathtaking cinematography capturing the stunning landscapes of northwestern Nebraska and South Dakota, ON THE RIDGE introduces us to some of Pine Ridge's most inspirational souls. These remarkable individuals are catalysts for positive change within their community and they bring hope not only to themselves, but also to Native Americans and indigenous people worldwide struggling to reclaim and preserve their heritage.

Co-written and co-directed by Denis Paul Circo & Ishma Yusaf Valenti, ON THE RIDGE was produced by Valenti with Circo serving as Executive Producer.

“We are so pleased to be able to share these stories of resilience above all odds, strength against immense adversity, faith in the darkest of times and hope for the future,” said filmmaker Denis Paul Circo.

"The beauty and kindness of the people in Pine Ridge is an experience that I'll treasure for my entire life. Making this documentary has inspired me personally and I'm grateful to be able to share these amazing stories and message of hope with others," said filmmaker Ishma Yusaf Valenti

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire ON THE RIDGE directly with 7x7 Productions.

ON THE RIDGE trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=MshSMrPwa7M

ON THE RIDGE website: https://ontheridge.movie

