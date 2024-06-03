PropertyRoom.com Auctions Off a MBO America Paper Folding Machine

MBO America Paper Folding Machine

PropertyRoom.com is delighted to share that a MBO America Paper Folding Machine is being auctioned right now.

MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRoom.com is delighted to share that a MBO America Paper Folding Machine is being auctioned right now. It’s a model B18-P and is in good condition with some scratches. This auction closes at 6:00pm ET on Saturday June 8th. It’s free to register and bid on PropertyRoom.com, so the customer only pays if they win.Pick up of this auction is in Colorado Springs, CO, and the customer is responsible for disassembly and removal. This machine was designed to revolutionize the way offices handle paper folding tasks, from invoices, brochures, or flyers, and it can be used to help your business too.View this auction here: https://prrm.ws/3x0S0Z5 Aaron Thompson, PropertyRoom.com CEO says, “We’re excited to be able to offer in place auctions for our clients. This allows them the opportunity to sell assets to interested bidders, while giving them the flexibility to do so on their own time. This Paper Folding Machine will be a great addition to any team.”About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

MBO America Paper Folding Machine, Pick Up In Colorado Springs, CO