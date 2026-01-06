PropertyRoom.com To Auction Rare Miniature Railroad in Exclusive Online Sale

Northern Pacific Railway Yellow Car

PropertyRoom.com announces the upcoming auction of a rare miniature railroad, going live on January 12th 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRoom.com , the nation’s leading online auction marketplace for seized, surplus, and recovered goods announces the upcoming auction of a rare miniature railroad, going live on January 12th 2026 at 9:00 am ET. The miniature railroad features detailed locomotives, flat bed cars, gravel cars, a passenger coach, and railroad pieces.View the entire lot here: https://prrm.ws/4pjggL3 This Miniature Railroad lot will be auctioned exclusively on PropertyRoom.com starting at just $1. Registration and bidding for this auction is free; bidders only pay if they win the item. As with all agency auctions, the proceeds will go back to the community it came from.PropertyRoom.com CEO, Aaron Thompson commented, “This miniature railroad exemplifies the unique and hard-to-find items our bidders expect to find while browsing PropertyRoom.com. It’s truly and honor share auctions like this and provide a much-needed service to our clients across the country.” This auction is scheduled to close on Tuesday, December 27th at 11:00 PM ET.About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

