Ukraine Support Task Force assists delivery of power grid repair kits to Ukraine

The Ukraine Support Task Force in collaboration with Pfisterer, a prominent German provider of electrical services, is proud to announce the successful delivery of essential power grid repair kits to a designated hub in Ukraine. This delivery is part of a broader initiative to assist in the recovery and stabilization of Ukraine's energy sector, which has been significantly impacted by the devastating war.

The repair kits delivered by Pfisterer are crucial for the maintenance and restoration of Ukraine's electrical infrastructure. These kits will enable local teams to perform necessary repairs on damaged power grids, thereby helping to ensure a more reliable energy supply across the country. The arrival of these kits underscores the commitment of Pfisterer to support Ukraine in sustaining its energy independence and security during these challenging times.

This latest shipment not only represents a continuation of the global effort to aid Ukraine but also highlights the collaborative spirit of international partners committed to supporting the nation during its time of need.

Established in early March 2022, the Ukraine Support Task Force supports Ukraine by assisting the door-to-door delivery of specialized energy equipment, fuels and materials needed to repair infrastructure damaged during the war. So far USTF has facilitated 144 in-kind donations and channeled over 5,600 tons of energy-related equipment from over 100 donors across 24 countries to Ukraine. The Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) of DG ECHO in coordination with the Civil Protection Authorities of the Member States under the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) coordinates the delivery of assistance.