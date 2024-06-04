New Comedy Show “Just The Tip” Sells-Out Preview Night At Hollywood Fringe Fest 2024

Jon Schnitzer unleashes the world premiere of his 1-hour stand-up comedy show "Just The Tip" at Hollywood Fringe Fest 2024.

A stand-up comedy show about family, religion, circumcision and that's "Just The Tip" – what could be more fun at Hollywood Fringe Fest 2024?

I joke about things that mean a lot to me... If I can spark an honest debate, I feel I’ve done something.” — Jon Schnitzer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedian, Jon Schntzer, went from being the biggest little zealot at Jewish private school to questioning everything - and he hopes his new show “Just The Tip” will have audiences questioning everything too.

His outrageous, heartwarming and controversial stories have entertained comedy fans on both coasts. Now, he’s sharing them all in one hilarious hour, premiering at Hollywood Fringe Fest 2024.

With five nights of “Just The Tip” booked for June at The Best Comedy Club Near Me Theater on the Melrose strip, Schnitzer is thrilled and relieved that Preview Night has already sold out.

“In the last 19 months, I’ve done over 90 shows. So, I’ve been both working my material and building an audience of people who find it therapeutic to put a comic lens on some of the hypocrisies and horrors around us," he says. "I joke about things that mean a lot to me, so I appreciate when people want to stay after my shows and talk. Everyone needs to connect and help each other process. If I can spark an honest debate, I feel I’ve done something. My first show touches on just a few things I want to talk about. Some people ask me if it’s really a whole hour about my… you know. That would be a much shorter set.”

Schnitzer grew up loving comedy. "I've been collecting comedy records, watching specials and going to shows my whole life. I was a huge George Carlin fan ever since I was a kid and I love Bill Burr, but my personality is much sillier and my style is more personal like Mike Birbiglia or Maria Bamford,” says Schnitzer on some of his comedy influences and motivations.

As a new comic, getting big laughs at clubs like The Comedy Store, Gotham NYC and the Hollywood Improv has been a dream come true. "I'll always be a huge stand-up fan, so getting to perform on the same lineups with comedians like Nikki Glaser and Hannah Einbinder has been a dream come true. I'm living my childhood dream, as an older, wiser person who has had a lot of experiences and something to say."

This month, Schnitzer is also appearing at Laugh Riot Grrrl Comedy Festival hosted by Tao Comedy Studio, and as a finalist in this year’s US Comedy Contest. "It’s the contest’s 20th anniversary and Anthony Jeselnik and Sally Mullins are previous winners, so I’m honored just to be in the final round,” says Schnitzer, “If someone told me last year I’d be doing all this in one month, I wouldn’t have believed them.”

Get tickets for “Just The Tip” at Hollywood Fringe - just $10:

- Thursday June 6th at 8pm - Sold out

- Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

- Sunday, June 16 at 5 p.m.

- Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m.

- Sunday, June 23 at 5 p.m.

Check out Jon Schnitzer's comedy show line-ups on his website or follow @TheJonSchnitzer on Instagram.