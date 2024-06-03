A Conversation from NaLa – Syndemic Approaches in Border Communities

Summary: At the recent National Latinx Conference on HIV/HCV/SUD in El Paso, TX, HIV.gov spoke with two community colleagues about syndemic approaches in Latino border communities.

At the recent National Latinx Conference on HIV/HCV/SUDExit Disclaimer in El Paso, TX, we spoke to two of our community colleagues about syndemic approaches in Latino communities, specifically at the U.S.-Mexico border. The video opens with Evelio Salinas Escamilla, Senior Research Associate, Latino Commission on AIDSExit Disclaimer, as he shares his thoughts about these approaches with Michelle Sandoval-Rosario, DrPH, MPH, CDR, U.S. Public Health Service, former Region 9 Program Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy, HHS.

CDR Sandoval-Rosario talked with Evelio as they were joined by Jacob Ortega, Health Program Manager, HIV/STD Program, El Paso Department of Public Health. Evelio shared the importance of using a holistic approach when working to support Latino southern border communities. “It’s really important to look at syndemics as a whole so, that way, we know how to prevent those diseases,” he said. This approach, he noted, requires an understanding of the fluidity in which clients may receive care as they travel back and forth on both sides of the border.

Next, CDR Sandoval-Rosario talked with Jacob about syndemic approaches that involve collaboration with sister cities in Mexico. Jacob noted that as a 10-year public health employee, he’s seen the evolution of work to address HIV, hepatitis C, and substance use disorders. He noted that the City of El Paso Department of Public Health continues strengthening its collaborative syndemic approach by working with one of El Paso’s sister cities, Ciudad Juárez, which is in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, just south of El Paso to ensure the quality of care for those served.

To learn more about the intersecting issues of HIV, hepatitis C, substance use disorder, and mental health, read our Defining the Term “Syndemic” blog.

The conference was produced by the Valley AIDS Council, a non-profit organization that provides sexual wellness services in South Texas. The National Latinx Conference on HIV/HCV/SUDExit Disclaimer aims to create better health outcomes for the Latinx population by sharing information and efforts targeted toward health disparities in Latinx communities.