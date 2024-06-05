Marie Sharp Cooks Up the her Favorite Grilling Season Receipes for June
NASHVILLE, TENN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of June marks the beginning of grilling season. What better way to celebrate than with some recipes that use Marie Sharp's iconic hot sauce? Her story is beautifully highlighted in “Marie Sharp: Made in Belize (The Authorized Biography)” written by Deborah Wagnon (Cognella Press). This biography captures the essence of Sharp’s journey, her love for her native cuisine, and the bold flavors that have made her hot sauce a beloved staple worldwide.
Check out Marie Sharp's in the US Online: https://mariesharpsusa.com/
The month of June marks the beginning of grilling season. What better way to celebrate than with some recipes that use Marie Sharp's iconic hot sauce? Her story is beautifully highlighted in “Marie Sharp: Made in Belize (The Authorized Biography)” written by Deborah Wagnon (Cognella Press). This biography captures the essence of Sharp’s journey, her love for her native cuisine, and the bold flavors that have made her hot sauce a beloved staple worldwide.
Check out Marie Sharp's in the US Online: https://mariesharpsusa.com/
Spicy Beef Burger with Colby Cheese and Marie Sharp’s Beware Habanero Pepper Sauce
Ingredients:
2 lbs of ground beef
4 thick slices colby jack chees
2 fresh jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced
1 small fresh poblano chile pepper, seeded and mince
2 teaspoons minced garli
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantr
1 teaspoon Marie Sharp’
1 teaspoon ground cumin
4 brioche buns
4 tbsp Marie Sharp’s Bacon Jam
Instructions:
-Preheat grill for high heat
-In a large bowl, mix together the beef, garlic, jalapeno peppers, poblano pepper, habanero pepper, hot sauce, cilantro and cumin
-Lightly oil the grill grate. Place burgers on grill and cook for about 5 minutes per side, once finished, place cheese on patties and off the grill, then close lid to melt
-Arrange the bottom buns with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Place burgers on top and place 1 tablespoon of bacon jam on each burger
Belizian Bloody Mary
Ingredients:
Celery salt
1 lemon wedge
1 lime wedge
2 ounces vodka
4 ounces tomato juice
2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
2 dashes Tabasco sauce
2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
1 pinch ground black pepper
1 pinch smoked paprik
Dash of Marie Sharp's Hot Sauce
Instructions:
-Sprinkle some celery salt onto a small plate.
-Rub the juicy side of a lemon wedge along the lip of a pint glass, then roll the outer edge of the glass in celery salt until fully coated.
-Fill the glass with ice and set aside
-Squeeze the lemon wedge and a lime wedge into a shaker and drop them in.
-Add 2 ounces of vodka, 4 ounces of tomato juice, 2 teaspoons of prepared horseradish, 2 dashes of Tabasco sauce, 2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce, a pinch of ground black pepper, and a pinch of smoked paprika to the shaker.
-Add a dash of Marie Sharp's Hot Sauce
-Fill the shaker with ice and shake gently.
-Strain the mixture into the prepared glass
-Garnish with a celery stalk, pickles, olives, lemon wedge, or any Bloody Mary garnishes.
Pam's Spicy Onion Dip
Ingredients:
1 carton of sour cream (Low Fat or Regular
1/2 cup of finely chopped Onio
1/2 cup of red pepper, finely choppe
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tbsp of garlic powder
1 tbsp of onion powde
Dash of Marie's hot sauce of choice
Instructions:
-Finely chop 1/2 cup of onion and 1/2 cup of red pepper
-In a medium-sized mixing bowl, add one carton of sour cream (low fat or regular)
-Stir in the finely chopped onion and red pepper until evenly distributed
-Add a dash of Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper to taste
-Mix in 1 tablespoon of garlic powder and 1 tablespoon of onion powder
-Add a dash of Marie's hot sauce , adjusting the amount to the desired level of spiciness
-Thoroughly combine all the ingredients until the dip is smooth and well-mixed
-Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to meld together
-Serve the Spicy Onion Dip with chips, crackers, or fresh vegetables.
Spicy Dark Chocolate Brownies
Dry Ingredients:
1 and 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 and 1/4 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
Wet Ingredients:
12 ounces dark chocolate, chopped
1 cup unsalted butter (8 ounces), cut into small pieces
1 teaspoon instant espresso powder
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup light brown sugar, packed
5 large eggs, at room temperature
Instructions:
-Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease a baking pan or line it with parchment paper.
-In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 and 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1 and 1/4 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, and 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder. Set aside.
-In a heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water, melt 12 ounces of chopped dark chocolate and 1 cup of unsalted butter, stirring occasionally until smooth.
-Remove the bowl from the heat and stir in 1 teaspoon of instant espresso powder, 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract, and a dash of Marie Sharp's Hot Sauce until well combined.
-Add 1 cup of granulated sugar and 1 cup of packed light brown sugar to the chocolate mixture, stirring until fully incorporated.
-Add the 5 large eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
-Gradually fold the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until just combined, being careful not to overmix.
-Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan, spreading it evenly.
-Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with only a few moist crumbs.
-Allow the baked goods to cool completely in the pan on a wire rack before cutting into squares and serving.
Cream Cheese and Hot Pepper Jelly Spread
Ingredients:
8 ounce Cream Cheese, softened to room temperatur
¼ cup Marie Sharp's Red Pepper Jelly
Pinch of Red Pepper Flakes (optional
13.7 ounce Box Club Crackers, or favorite crackers for serving
2 sprigs Rosemary, garnish (optional)
Instructions:
-Add the hot pepper jelly to a microwave safe bowl and microwave on high for 30 seconds.
-Stir the warmed jelly then spoon over the top of the cream cheese.
-Garnish with a pinch of red pepper flakes and rosemary sprigs, if desired.
-Serve with crackers
Cognella Press' logo. Click to download.
About “Marie Sharp: Made in Belize (The Authorized Biography)”:
Deborah Wagnon’s “Marie Sharp: Made in Belize (The Authorized Biography)” tells the story of an extraordinary woman from Belize who overcame societal barriers, as well as personal and professional setbacks, to build a hugely successful worldwide business, Marie Sharp’s Fine Foods, Ltd.
The book traces Marie’s life from her early years in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Dangriga, Belize, through her 50-plus years of marriage, the creation of her first habanero pepper sauce, the development of her business, and her ongoing advocacy of and support for efforts to empower the young women and girls of Belize and Central America. The book describes how Marie overcame devastating events throughout the course of her career, including the loss of her first trademark, betrayals by business partners, the loss of her husband and the murder of her eldest son. Through it all, she persevered and continues to serve as a shining example of what is possible with hard work, passion and the will to succeed.
“Marie Sharp: Made in Belize” is a powerful and highly personal story that not only recounts an incredible life, but also highlights the ways in which Marie and other women like her are helping their cultures and societies evolve into more inclusive and supportive spaces for woman entrepreneurs and leaders.
Click to download.
About Marie Sharp's Fine Foods, Ltd.
As a woman-owned, women-led business, Marie Sharp’s farm currently employs more than 125 full-time staff, with 85% of her workforce being female. At age 84, Marie proudly relishes her status as the “Queen of Habanero” across Belize and in kitchens around the world. At the start, Marie didn’t set out to become an influencer in the international hot-sauce market. But, her 40-year-long obsession with creating a high-quality habanero pepper sauce blend with her Melinda Estate fresh fruits and vegetables solidified her title. Marie started using habanero peppers from her family’s farm in Stann Creek Valley, Belize, to make hot sauce in the 1980s. Soon, word of mouth spread about the irresistible flavors of her sauces and demand for her products grew. Eventually, she emerged as a renowned Belizean businesswoman. Today, Marie Sharp’s products are sold in more than 30 countries and have received multiple awards for outstanding quality and flavor.
To purchase Marie Sharp's Fine Foods, Ltd. products in the USA, click here. To purchase globally, click here.
About Deborah Wagnon:
Deborah Wagnon is a Stanford Law graduate (Palo Alto, California) with an undergraduate degree in Business from Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Georgia), and an MFA in Creative Writing from Vermont’s Goddard College. She is an entertainment and IP attorney and has represented with her various law partners internationally known clientele including Shakira, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Newton John, and Reba McEntyre. Wagnon is the mother of Guatemala-born Gianna, now a 22-year-old graduating film production major. After decades in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Nashville as a partner in high end entertainment industry law firms, both large and boutique, as well as serving as General Counsel of Landmark Entertainment Group, a 400-employee production house for film, theater, TV and amusement parks around the world, Deborah now divides her time between Savannah, Georgia, on her farm “Finca de la Casita” and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she is a tenured full Professor of IP and International Law in the College of Media & Entertainment Department of Recording Industry. Wagnon has owned and practiced via Portia Entertainment Group LLC, specializing in music, film and literary IP since 2007. Wagnon has authored historical fiction, nonfiction, academic textbooks and now the approved biography of business icon Marie Sharp in Belize, as well as writing the screenplay adaption of her historical fiction novel about the life of one of the first women lawyers in Georgia (Great and Wide Sea a/k/a Neva Majette). Wagnon is regularly interviewed and published as an expert in high profile entertainment and IP matters (New York Times, Boston Globe, and Wall Street Journal MarketWatch). Wagnon is founder of the International Classroom Initiative held at the University of Belize and at Universidad Francisco Marroquin Escuela de Cine (Film) y Artes Visuales in Guatemala City. Since its inception in 2013, the initiative has focused upon the development of creative opportunities for talent in Central America and other developing regions around the world.
###
Shelly Mullins
PLA Media
615-327-0100
email us here