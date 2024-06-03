Space Force Association Sponsors Inaugural Guardianship Awards at US Air Force Academy Graduation
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) recently sponsored two inaugural Guardianship awards at the United States Air Force Academy's annual graduation awards ceremony held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. SFA's Chief Growth Officer, Col (Ret) Matt Anderson, and Falzarano Chapter President, Col (Ret) Keith Watts, were present to honor the outstanding cadets.
Left to right:Col Marc Sands, Commander, USSF Det 1 & USSF LNO to USAFA - Cadet 1st Class David Avila - Gen (Ret) David “DT” Thompson, USSF - Col (Ret), Keith Watts, President, SFA Falzarano Chapter - Col (Ret), Matt Anderon, CGO, SFA
The Semper Supra Award, recognizing the Outstanding Cadet in the Order of Merit Commissioning into the United States Space Force (USSF), was presented to Cadet 1st Class Daniel G. Avila. Cadet Avila, who will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering, has been commissioned into the USSF. Following graduation, he will attend the Harvard Kennedy School to pursue a master's degree in public policy, international and global affairs.
The General David "DT" Thompson Award, named after the first Air Force Academy graduate to attain the rank of 4-star in the USSF, was awarded to Cadet Garrett J. Simien for his outstanding performance in Guardianship Programs. Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Astronautical Engineering, Cadet Simien will commission into the USSF and continue his studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he will pursue a master's degree in Astronautical Engineering.
"We are proud to sponsor these prestigious awards and recognize the exceptional achievements of Cadets Avila and Simien," said Col (Ret) Matt Anderson, Chief Growth Officer of SFA. "Their dedication and commitment to excellence in their respective fields are truly commendable, and we wish them continued success as they embark on their careers in the United States Space Force."
The Space Force Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the advancement of space exploration, technology, and education. Through initiatives like these awards, SFA aims to encourage and inspire the next generation of space professionals and leaders
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
