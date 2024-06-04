Symphony Therapeutics to Debut Uses of Novel LNP Platform at 2024 TechConnect World Innovation Conference June 18, 2024
Integral BioSystems spinoff Symphony Therapeutics will present drug development utilizing Integral's OcuHeal™ LNP platform
Symphony Therapeutics is poised to transform ophthalmic drug delivery utilizing Integral BioSystems’ fully patented OcuHeal LNP™ platform.”BEDFORD, MA, US, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shikha P. Barman of Symphony Therapeutics will present details of the uses of Symphony's innovative OcuHeal™ LNP technology for therapeutic applications at the 27th Annual TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo, Tuesday June 18, 2024 at the Gaylord National Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland, U.S.A. OcuHeal™ LNP technology has been patented in numerous global jurisdictions, and has been enabled for multiple indications in ophthalmology and dermatology. The presentation, to be presented in Booth# 709, is Abstract submission number 362 entitled: OcuHeal UV-400+ : Ophthalmic, UV-blocking, Anti-oxidant, Preservative-free Nanolipid Eye-drop.
A substantial number of ophthalmic drug products for disorders of the ocular surface are hydrophobic, or sparingly soluble in water, and formulated as suspensions. This results in less than 5% of each eye-drop actually being absorbed by the target tissue. Such formulations typically contain a high concentration of drug to achieve a therapeutic effect. OcuHeal’s nanostructured emulsions are formulated into mucosa-penetrating, tissue absorbed nanoparticles, melting at body temperature to release dissolved drug at the requisite tissue site, allowing much less drug to be administered for equivalent or better therapeutic effect.
Symphony Therapeutics is developing an ophthalmic development pipeline utilizing this technology patented by Integral BioSystems, inviting the exploration of licensing-based collaborations for other potential applications in ophthalmic, dermal or other routes that can benefit from this technology.
