Bassett Medical Center Joins Forces with Watson Caring Science Institute to Elevate Patient Care

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watson Caring Science Institute (WCSI) and Dr. Jean Watson are proud to announce that Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, NY has been named the latest National Caring Science Affiliate of WCSI, the latest milestone in its commitment to elevating the standard of patient care.

By aligning with the Watson Caring Science Institute, Bassett Medical Center demonstrates its unwavering dedication to providing patient-centered care that goes beyond mere treatment protocols. Through the integration of Watson's Caring Science principles into its practices, Bassett Medical Center is poised to make a profound difference in the lives of its patients and the communities it serves.

"We are thrilled to announce our affiliation with the Watson Caring Science Institute," said Julie Hall MSN, RN, CNO, VP of Patient Services, Bassett Medical Center, Magnet Program Director. "At Bassett Medical Center, we believe that every individual deserves to receive care that is not only effective but also compassionate and deeply human. By partnering with the Watson Caring Science Institute, we are furthering our mission to deliver patient-centered care of the highest quality."

As an affiliate of the Watson Caring Science Institute, Bassett Medical Center will have access to a wealth of resources, including educational programs, workshops, and ongoing support from experts in the field of Caring Science. This collaboration will enable Bassett Medical Center to enhance its caregiving practices, ultimately improving patient outcomes and satisfaction.

"We are excited to welcome Bassett Medical Center into our network of caring institutions," said Dr. Jean Watson, Founder/Director of the Watson Caring Science Institute. "Together, we will work towards creating healing environments where the inherent dignity and worth of every individual are honored, and where genuine human connections are fostered.”

About Basset Medical Center: Bassett Medical Center is a 180-bed, acute care inpatient teaching facility in Cooperstown, New York, part of the greater Bassett Healthcare Network. Bassett Medical Center offers 24-hour emergency and trauma care, comprehensive cancer and heart care, dialysis, and most medical and surgical specialties. The Bassett Clinic is located on the same campus as the medical center, and provides outpatient primary and specialty care. Visit bassett.org to learn more.