WCSI Pilots New Caritas Coach Education Program® in partnership with Kaiser Permanente® Nurse Scholars Academy

Watson Caring Science Institute logo

Watson Caring Science Institute

The Adventure Begins - KP CCEP Pilot program

Counter clockwise: Dr. Jean Watson, Dr. Watson and Dr. Jim D'Alfonso, Dr. Watson, Charlene Johnson, Dr. Lori Gdanetz. Photo by Charlene Johnson.

This landmark pilot program is a significant step forward in the journey towards excellence in patient care for all.

It has always been my dream to have a Caritas Coach® on every unit in every hospital. This program creates a momentous leap for this dream to be realized.”
— Dr. Jean Watson

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watson Caring Science Institute (WCSI) and Dr. Jean Watson are proud to announce the launch of a new pilot project in partnership with Kaiser Permanente® Nurse Scholars Academy (KPNSA). This 'in-house' Caritas Coach Education Program® (CCEP) within KPNSA, is entitled “KP CCEP”and will be led by KP Caritas Coach® Certified faculty under the direction of WCSI CCEP Director Dr. Lori Gdanetz.

“This landmark pilot program is the first time CCEP is being offered outside of WCSI. Both KP and WCSI are passionate advocates for education and leadership in nursing,” says Dr. Lori Gdanetz, WCSI CCEP Program Director. “This is a significant step forward in our journey towards excellence in patient care for all.”

“The Caritas Coach Education Program is a unique blend of theoretical and practical learning, designed to deepen our understanding and application of Caring Science. This approach aligns perfectly with Kaiser Permanente’s commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care,” says Dr. Jim D’Alfonso, Regional Executive Director, Professional Excellence and the KP Nurse Scholars Academy.

“The aim of the KP CCEP program is to cultivate a robust Caritas Coaching community of practice. This community will be a platform where knowledge, experiences, and best practices in Caring Science are shared, enhancing our ability to serve our patients and communities with the highest quality of care.”

To launch the program, Dr. Gdanetz and Dr. Watson facilitated a three day session with KP CCEP faculty to begin the journey. "It has always been my dream to have a Caritas Coach on every unit in every hospital," said Dr. Jean Watson, Founder/Director of WCSI. "This program creates a momentous leap for this dream to be realized."

Once evaluation of the pilot has been conducted, WCSI will license this 'in-house' program to all eligible Affiliates.

For more information about the Caritas Coach Education Program, please visit: watsoncaringscience.org/ccep/.

Julie Watson
Watson Caring Science Institute
+1 561-460-0187
julie@watsoncaringscience.org

You just read:

WCSI Pilots New Caritas Coach Education Program® in partnership with Kaiser Permanente® Nurse Scholars Academy

Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Julie Watson
Watson Caring Science Institute
+1 561-460-0187 julie@watsoncaringscience.org
Company/Organization
Watson Caring Science Institute
1701 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Suite 401
Deerfield Beach, Florida, 33442
United States
+1 954-508-1115
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Watson Caring Science Institute (WCSI) is an international non-profit 501C(3) organization that advances the unitary philosophies, theories and practices of Caring Science developed by Founder Dr. Jean Watson. Watson's Caring Science is a trans-disciplinary approach that incorporates the art and science of nursing and includes concepts from the fields of philosophy, ethics, ecology and mind-body-spirit medicine.

About WCSI

More From This Author
WCSI Pilots New Caritas Coach Education Program® in partnership with Kaiser Permanente® Nurse Scholars Academy
Leaders not victims: how Watson’s Caring Science helps nurses reclaim their potential
The Nursing Team at Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center Awarded Lotus Recognition™ from WCSI
View All Stories From This Author