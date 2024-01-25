WCSI Pilots New Caritas Coach Education Program® in partnership with Kaiser Permanente® Nurse Scholars Academy

Watson Caring Science Institute Counter clockwise: Dr. Jean Watson, Dr. Watson and Dr. Jim D'Alfonso, Dr. Watson, Charlene Johnson, Dr. Lori Gdanetz. Photo by Charlene Johnson.

This landmark pilot program is a significant step forward in the journey towards excellence in patient care for all.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watson Caring Science Institute (WCSI) and Dr. Jean Watson are proud to announce the launch of a new pilot project in partnership with Kaiser Permanente® Nurse Scholars Academy (KPNSA). This 'in-house' Caritas Coach Education Program® (CCEP) within KPNSA, is entitled “KP CCEP”and will be led by KP Caritas Coach® Certified faculty under the direction of WCSI CCEP Director Dr. Lori Gdanetz.

“This landmark pilot program is the first time CCEP is being offered outside of WCSI. Both KP and WCSI are passionate advocates for education and leadership in nursing,” says Dr. Lori Gdanetz, WCSI CCEP Program Director. “This is a significant step forward in our journey towards excellence in patient care for all.”

“The Caritas Coach Education Program is a unique blend of theoretical and practical learning, designed to deepen our understanding and application of Caring Science. This approach aligns perfectly with Kaiser Permanente’s commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care,” says Dr. Jim D’Alfonso, Regional Executive Director, Professional Excellence and the KP Nurse Scholars Academy.

“The aim of the KP CCEP program is to cultivate a robust Caritas Coaching community of practice. This community will be a platform where knowledge, experiences, and best practices in Caring Science are shared, enhancing our ability to serve our patients and communities with the highest quality of care.”

To launch the program, Dr. Gdanetz and Dr. Watson facilitated a three day session with KP CCEP faculty to begin the journey. "It has always been my dream to have a Caritas Coach on every unit in every hospital," said Dr. Jean Watson, Founder/Director of WCSI. "This program creates a momentous leap for this dream to be realized."

Once evaluation of the pilot has been conducted, WCSI will license this 'in-house' program to all eligible Affiliates.

For more information about the Caritas Coach Education Program, please visit: watsoncaringscience.org/ccep/.