New York State Office of Mental Health Becomes a Watson Caring Science Institute Affiliate

Watson Caring Science Institute New York State Office of Mental Health

This designation recognizes the Office of Mental Health’s exemplary integration of Human Caring Theory and leadership commitment

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watson Caring Science Institute (WCSI) and Dr. Jean Watson are proud to announce that the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) has been named the latest National Caring Science Affiliate of WCSI. The designation recognizes the OMH’s exemplary integration of Human Caring Theory and leadership commitment to offering informed Watson’s Caring Science practices to their patients, families, communities, and their system.

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “The NYS Office of Mental Health strives each day to provide compassionate and healing care to thousands of individuals and families who rely on our support to make their way towards recovery. We greatly appreciate the recognition of our commitment and accomplishments by the Watson Caring Science Institute and we look forward to collaborating with the institute for the benefit of the clients we serve.”

Maxine Smalling, OMH’s Chief Executive Nursing Officer, said “The work of the Watson Caring Science Institute in the field of nursing theory and patient care is extremely well respected, and we are very pleased to receive their recognition and support. OMH is fortunate to have a caring and compassionate nursing staff who are dedicated to the healing and recovery of our patients. We look forward to working with the Institute to create and foster the healing environments that help our patients on the road to recovery.”

“New York State Office of Mental Health’s affiliation with Watson Caring Science amplifies our commitment to weaving empathetic care into the very heart of mental health services, nurturing healing and respect for every individual’s journey,” says Dr. Jean Watson, Founder/Director of Watson Caring Science Institute.”

Adoption of the Watson’s Caring Science as OMH’s professional nursing practice model can:

• improve patient quality care outcomes

• improve staff care

• create authentic healing environments

• reduce staff turnover

• support Magnet designation/exemplars

About New York State Office of Mental Health: New York State’s extensive mental health system serves more than 900,000 individuals annually. The Office of Mental Health (OMH) operates psychiatric centers across the State and regulates, certifies and oversees more than 4,500 programs, operated by local governments and nonprofit agencies. For more information, please visit omh.ny.gov.