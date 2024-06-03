Chryl Ann Omstead: January 7, 1953-January 5,2024

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Chryl loved life to the fullest Her hobbies were crafting, collecting sea shells, and she even loved to put party’s together. Chryl was very passionate in life she would try and help people by giving them a roof over their heads or giving them food. One thing she loved to do was crafting, making anything out of nothing, I gave her the nickname “Mrs. MacGyver, give her a marker, scissors, tape and cardboard and she could build you a castle.” Chryl also loved planting her succulent plants in her front yard. She loved the beach and camping and walking on the sand to collect sea shells and to make different things like windchimes. Always bringing a first-aid kit too while camping. Chryl loved working with kids she was a pre school teacher for over 40yrs, she attended CR College of the Redwoods to earn her ECE certificate.

Chryl is survived by her 3 sons Charlie Omstead, Daniel Valdez, Marciano Valdez and her daughter in-law Linda Say. Along with her 3 grandkids. Angelque Omstead, Jacob Omstead, and Gracie Omstead.

There will be a celebration of life for Chryl at Trinidad State Beach and a POTLUCK so bring your homemade foods. Look for the balloons.

Date June 13-2024

Time 12:pm till sunset