Monday, June 3

WA drought has already led some to shut off water to farmers

Washington’s dismal snowpack over the winter is turning into a dismal water supply for the growing season as farmers already are struggling to irrigate their crops. Summer is still weeks away and almost two thirds of the state is either abnormally dry or suffering from a moderate drought. The state declared a drought emergency in mid-April and in late May officials with the Roza Irrigation District — covering 72,000 acres and some of Washington’s most fertile ground — shut off its spigots in an attempt to conserve water for the dry months ahead. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Scott Revell)

Can smaller caseloads help Washington fill its public defender ranks?

Too few public defenders and too many cases are stressing the criminal justice system in Washington, with counties struggling to ensure people accused of crimes, but unable to afford a lawyer, receive counsel as they are constitutionally guaranteed. Public defenders, prosecutors, judges and local government officials agree on the problem. But they disagree on whether shrinking public defender caseloads is the best immediate solution, as members of a Senate panel heard during a work session last week. Continue reading at The WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

Why are your insurance premiums skyrocketing? Starting June 1 insurers in Washington state have to tell you

Starting June 1, insurance companies are required by Washington state law to answer the question, “Why are my insurance premiums going up?” Starting Saturday, people can submit a request in writing to the insurance company via email or post asking their insurer to explain premium increases, according to the Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. The second part of the new rule, which kicks in in 2027, requires insurers to provide information explaining premium hikes when a policy renews. Continue reading at KUOW. (Vlad Deep)

Axios

Banking locally for the future of food globally

Landmark review spotlights challenge of judging psychedelic therapies

Columbian

Can you carry a firearm onto school grounds in WA? This Little League mother didn’t think so

‘Wildfire risk is growing in our area’: Fire agencies working now to protect Southwest Washington

Everett Herald

3 schools face closure in Marysville School District in fall 2025

A tale of two bridges: County finally moving on from wooden spans

After Oso slide, with old growth in peril, timber sales go under microscope

Kitsap Sun

How West Sound networks are focused on crisis stabilization for individuals in need

News Tribune

Shelter for homeless veterans to close. Will they get the help they need elsewhere?

Over 20,000 people without power Monday morning in southern area of Pierce County

This Tacoma waterway contains the most poop-polluted recreational waters in the PNW

Puyallup Tribe government offices were closed for IT ‘incident.’ Here’s when they reopen

Puget Sound Business Journal

300,000 Metro riders fuel region’s recovery

Seattle Times

Asylum-seekers, looking for shelter, start encampment in Kent

Spokesman Review

Blowback to half-formed homeless project in Spokane portends murky path to a plan

Washington Post

Billions in taxpayer dollars now go to religious schools via vouchers

WA State Standard

Five water projects in Western states to receive $242M from feds

Lawmakers look at allowing judges to resentence people serving long prison terms (Simmons)

Wenatchee World

Carol Wardell, 1st woman to serve as local Superior Court judge, dies

East Columbia Fruit Packers to close Yakima plant, consolidate in East Wenatchee

Yakima Herald-Republic

Lower Valley hospital district proposal has enough signatures for ballot

Comprehensive Healthcare gift reestablishes CWU mental health program

Roza Irrigation District restores water service after conservation shutdown

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Tacoma’s Pothole Palooza featuring ‘Phil the Pothole’ begins Monday

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

VA to offer no copays for mental health visits for veterans

Interim Seattle Police Chief discusses plans for the department

New statewide Styrofoam ban will ‘save Washingtonians a lot of money’

‘No, I do not want this to keep happening,’ another street takeover in Seattle

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Thousands without power across western Washington Monday morning

New SDP Chief Sue Rahr vows to stabilize department and boost recruiting

Can Seattle Public Schools improve community dialogue on school closures?

Tacoma businesses turin to private security for help with crime along S Hosmer St

KUOW Public Radio

A sneak peak at Washington’s planned hybrid electric ferries

Seattle and Spokane are slated to get 25 electric school buses each

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane County Sheriff’s Detectives cleared in shooting of man in 2023

Pride Month celebrations kick off in Coeur d’Alene, but not without distractions

Increased safety measures in place for Pride events in Coeur d’Alene and Spokane.

Cascadia Daily News

AltaGas hydrogen plant proposal facing two important checkpoints

West Seattle Blog

VIDEO: Stunt driving in The Junction draws police response