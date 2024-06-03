Monday, June 3
WA drought has already led some to shut off water to farmers
Washington’s dismal snowpack over the winter is turning into a dismal water supply for the growing season as farmers already are struggling to irrigate their crops. Summer is still weeks away and almost two thirds of the state is either abnormally dry or suffering from a moderate drought. The state declared a drought emergency in mid-April and in late May officials with the Roza Irrigation District — covering 72,000 acres and some of Washington’s most fertile ground — shut off its spigots in an attempt to conserve water for the dry months ahead. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Scott Revell)
Can smaller caseloads help Washington fill its public defender ranks?
Too few public defenders and too many cases are stressing the criminal justice system in Washington, with counties struggling to ensure people accused of crimes, but unable to afford a lawyer, receive counsel as they are constitutionally guaranteed. Public defenders, prosecutors, judges and local government officials agree on the problem. But they disagree on whether shrinking public defender caseloads is the best immediate solution, as members of a Senate panel heard during a work session last week. Continue reading at The WA State Standard. (Getty Images)
Why are your insurance premiums skyrocketing? Starting June 1 insurers in Washington state have to tell you
Starting June 1, insurance companies are required by Washington state law to answer the question, “Why are my insurance premiums going up?” Starting Saturday, people can submit a request in writing to the insurance company via email or post asking their insurer to explain premium increases, according to the Washington state Office of the Insurance Commissioner. The second part of the new rule, which kicks in in 2027, requires insurers to provide information explaining premium hikes when a policy renews. Continue reading at KUOW. (Vlad Deep)
Axios
Banking locally for the future of food globally
Landmark review spotlights challenge of judging psychedelic therapies
Columbian
Can you carry a firearm onto school grounds in WA? This Little League mother didn’t think so
‘Wildfire risk is growing in our area’: Fire agencies working now to protect Southwest Washington
Everett Herald
3 schools face closure in Marysville School District in fall 2025
A tale of two bridges: County finally moving on from wooden spans
After Oso slide, with old growth in peril, timber sales go under microscope
Kitsap Sun
How West Sound networks are focused on crisis stabilization for individuals in need
News Tribune
Shelter for homeless veterans to close. Will they get the help they need elsewhere?
Over 20,000 people without power Monday morning in southern area of Pierce County
This Tacoma waterway contains the most poop-polluted recreational waters in the PNW
Puyallup Tribe government offices were closed for IT ‘incident.’ Here’s when they reopen
Puget Sound Business Journal
300,000 Metro riders fuel region’s recovery
Seattle Times
Spokesman Review
Blowback to half-formed homeless project in Spokane portends murky path to a plan
Washington Post
Billions in taxpayer dollars now go to religious schools via vouchers
WA State Standard
Five water projects in Western states to receive $242M from feds
Lawmakers look at allowing judges to resentence people serving long prison terms (Simmons)
Wenatchee World
Carol Wardell, 1st woman to serve as local Superior Court judge, dies
East Columbia Fruit Packers to close Yakima plant, consolidate in East Wenatchee
Yakima Herald-Republic
Lower Valley hospital district proposal has enough signatures for ballot
Comprehensive Healthcare gift reestablishes CWU mental health program
Roza Irrigation District restores water service after conservation shutdown
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Tacoma’s Pothole Palooza featuring ‘Phil the Pothole’ begins Monday
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
VA to offer no copays for mental health visits for veterans
Interim Seattle Police Chief discusses plans for the department
New statewide Styrofoam ban will ‘save Washingtonians a lot of money’
‘No, I do not want this to keep happening,’ another street takeover in Seattle
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Thousands without power across western Washington Monday morning
New SDP Chief Sue Rahr vows to stabilize department and boost recruiting
Can Seattle Public Schools improve community dialogue on school closures?
Tacoma businesses turin to private security for help with crime along S Hosmer St
KUOW Public Radio
A sneak peak at Washington’s planned hybrid electric ferries
Seattle and Spokane are slated to get 25 electric school buses each
KXLY (ABC)
Spokane County Sheriff’s Detectives cleared in shooting of man in 2023
Pride Month celebrations kick off in Coeur d’Alene, but not without distractions
Increased safety measures in place for Pride events in Coeur d’Alene and Spokane.
Cascadia Daily News
AltaGas hydrogen plant proposal facing two important checkpoints
West Seattle Blog
VIDEO: Stunt driving in The Junction draws police response