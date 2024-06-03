St. Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the scene of a crash - request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4004396

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/1/2024 between 1500-1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Parking area at the intersection of VT 15 and US Route 2 in Danville

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Lisa Adler

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/3/2024 at approximately 1420 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of minor motor vehicle crash in a parking area at the intersection of US Route 2 and VT Route 15 in Danville. Lisa Adler reported her vehicle was struck while unoccupied sometime on 6/1/24 between 1500-1800 hours by an unknown person, causing contact damage to her vehicle. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

