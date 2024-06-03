St. Johnsbury Barracks / Leaving the scene of a crash - request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004396
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mark Pohlman
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/1/2024 between 1500-1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Parking area at the intersection of VT 15 and US Route 2 in Danville
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Lisa Adler
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/3/2024 at approximately 1420 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of minor motor vehicle crash in a parking area at the intersection of US Route 2 and VT Route 15 in Danville. Lisa Adler reported her vehicle was struck while unoccupied sometime on 6/1/24 between 1500-1800 hours by an unknown person, causing contact damage to her vehicle. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111