Massachusetts career pathways program gets new website
The site features a new portal with improved access to resources and friendlier navigation
Giving access to high quality college and career readiness opportunities to students in non-vocational technical schools is the special sauce of Innovation Career Pathways.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Collaborative Education (CCE) unveiled this week a new website for users to access and engage with the work of Massachusetts Innovation Career Pathways (MAICP) which aims to provide career awareness and exploration experiences to students in traditional high schools.
— Annie Leonard, CCE Director for Community and Schools Programming
In addition to the vast resources this community of practice is accustomed to, the redeveloped site features a new event calendar and a portal for members to access forums, a directory and more.
“The work of MAICP reimagines the high school experience,” said Oscar Santos, CCE’s Executive Director, “making it more meaningful and future focused.”
The new website comes on the heels of last month’s announcement from the administration of Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll that 36 high schools were awarded new Innovation Career Pathway designations. “Innovation Career Pathways provide students with work-based, applied learning experiences in high-demand industries such as Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology, Environmental and Life Sciences, Health Care and Social Assistance, Business and Finance, and Clean Energy. These experiences enable students at no cost to explore careers in high demand industries they may want to pursue, while also bolstering workforce pipelines to meet the needs of employers,” according to an April press release. Learn more about the pathways by visiting https://www.doe.mass.edu/ccte/pathways/innovation-pathways/default.html.
“Giving access to high quality college and career readiness opportunities to students in non-vocational technical schools is the special sauce of Innovation Career Pathways,” said Annie Leonard, Director for Community and Schools Programming. “They bring awareness and exploration experiences to students in traditional and comprehensive high schools where, in the past, these things were exclusive to students who were in vocational-technical schools.”
CCE, in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), has provided professional learning and technical assistance for Innovation Career Pathways applicants and designees since November 2019. Massachusetts-based marketing agency Tomo360 did the website design and development. Visit and explore the new website at www.maicp.org.
About CCE
CCE brings communities and schools together by replacing failed factory models with an innovative approach that partners schools with the communities that house them, leading to improved community voice and ownership as well as increased educational equity to ensure student success and community prosperity. CCE achieves its mission by listening to and learning from those most impacted by educational reform efforts. We promote supporting over sorting, sparking over standardizing, and community storytelling over centralized mandates. Through accessible research, impactful coaching, and equitable programming, CCE helps create a world in which students, schools, and communities collaborate for maximum mutual success.
