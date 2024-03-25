CCE’s educator pathway hits majority of targets
Project participants give an 80% effectiveness rating
We find the community college space to be very impactful and so we are looking forward to continuing our work of increasing equity in the classroom.”BOSTON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Collaborative Education’s Community Partnerships for Teacher Pipeline (CPTP), one program strand of CCE's Educator Pathway, exceeded expectations for student outcomes according to data collected and analyzed by external evaluator WestEd, a nonprofit that researches education and human development.
— Yvonne Ribas, CCE Director for Community and Schools Programming
In partnership with California Community Colleges Rio Hondo, El Camino and Cerritos, CPTP built community-based teacher pipelines that strengthen the profession by increasing the number of teachers of color. It’s funded by Supporting Effective Educators Development (SEED), a federal grant.
“More students in the CPTP program stayed with and completed courses and transferred at higher rates than those not in the program, which is huge,” said Dr. Oscar Santos, CCE Executive Director. “We are delighted that the vast majority of participants in our community-driven educator pathway are finding the program to be both informative and effective.”
CPTP took 300 diverse community college students who were exploring teaching as a career path in STEM Education, Special Education and Early Childhood Education and paired them with mentor teachers in the community. Supported by research that shows that having a same-race teacher significantly improves outcomes and reduces disparities for students of color, CPTP aimed to increase the number of teachers of Color through a Grow Your Own Model that centers community colleges in teacher preparation.
“We are excited to see the results of our partnership with these three schools. We find the community college space to be very impactful and so we are looking forward to continuing our work of increasing equity in the classroom,” said Yvonne Ribas, CCE Director for Community and Schools Programming.
The results are based on project participation data and student and mentor surveys administered in fall 2022 at all three colleges. Learn more about the performance measurement results on WestEd’s website.
###
About CCE
CCE brings communities and schools together by replacing failed factory models with an innovative approach that partners schools with the communities that house them, leading to improved community voice and ownership as well as increased educational equity to ensure student success and community prosperity. CCE achieves its mission by listening to and learning from those most impacted by educational reform efforts. We promote supporting over sorting, sparking over standardizing, and community storytelling over centralized mandates. Through accessible research, impactful coaching, and equitable programming, CCE helps create a world in which students, schools, and communities collaborate for maximum mutual success.
Diana Williams
Center for Collaborative Ed
+1 617-421-0134
communications@ccebos.org