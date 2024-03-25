CCE Wins Educator Pathway Grant
Federal award will support a grow-your-own teacher model
We’re excited to build on what we’ve learned as we continue to partner with community colleges to increase and diversify the number of people who choose teaching as a profession.”BOSTON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Collaborative Education (CCE) received a Teacher Quality Partnership (TQP) program grant from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). The award will support a grow your own teacher model to address the critical shortage areas in the Los Angeles region.
— Oscar Santos, Ed.D.
“This grant helps us continue the work we’ve been doing in California since we were awarded an exploratory grant to do this work in 2020,” said Oscar Santos, CCE’s executive director. “We’re excited to build on what we’ve learned as we continue to partner with community colleges to increase and diversify the number of people who choose teaching as a profession.”
The USDOE website states that the TQP program is designed to improve student outcomes. In addition, the program seeks to “recruit highly qualified individuals, including minorities and individuals from other occupations, into the teaching force.”
“As we respond to the critical and persistent teacher shortage in southern CA, CCE will continue to create programs and partner with organizations that are intentional in developing community-based teaching workforces that reflect a school’s student population,” said Yvonne Ribas, CCE Director for Community and Schools Programming.
CCE’s educator pathway programs have partnered in the past with multiple California Community Colleges. This Grow Your Own Teacher Pathway (GYOTP) will partner with Rio Hondo College, Cerritos College and West LA College. Learn more at cce.org.
###
About CCE
CCE brings communities and schools together by replacing failed factory models with an innovative approach that partners schools with the communities that house them, leading to improved community voice and ownership as well as increased educational equity to ensure student success and community prosperity. CCE achieves its mission by listening to and learning from those most impacted by educational reform efforts. We promote supporting over sorting, sparking over standardizing, and community storytelling over centralized mandates. Through accessible research, impactful coaching, and equitable programming, CCE helps create a world in which students, schools, and communities collaborate for maximum mutual success.
Diana Williams
Center for Collaborative Ed
+1 617-421-0134
communications@ccebos.org