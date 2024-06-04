AJOG Recognizes Study Validating PeriGen's Innovative Approach to Labor Assessment as a “Report of Major Impact”
Reports of Major Impact are reserved only for studies with implications for important changes in clinical practice.CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeriGen, a leader in AI-driven perinatal software solutions, is thrilled to announce that the collaborative research study, "New labor curves of dilation and station to improve the accuracy of predicting labor progress," has been recognized as a "Report of Major Impact" by the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology (AJOG). This rare designation is given to studies that provide exceptional contributions to obstetrics or gynecology, particularly those with implications for important changes in clinical practice.
“Experienced clinicians have always considered many factors to adjust their expectations when evaluating a mother’s progress in labor. These new labor curves use mathematical techniques to adjust expected labor progress objectively based on thousands of past observations. Results can be displayed and updated during labor making it quick and easy to see if a particular labor is “on course” given her specific circumstances.”
-John Parker, MD, Chief Medical Officer at PeriGen
This study presents a paradigm shift in labor assessment, moving from a simple time-based historical method to one that considers multiple clinically relevant factors. It is much more accurate, reflecting the complexities of labor. This decision by AJOG not only validates the importance and quality of this research but also emphasizes its pertinence to clinical practice and potential to improve patient care.
“Throughout medicine there is a growing expectation for precision medicine, namely healthcare that is optimized for an individual yet standardized. PeriGen has been using modern statistical techniques and multidimensional data for decades to advance this goal. We are gratified to see these concepts be considered a major scientific advance by the most prestigious journal in clinical obstetrics.”
-Matthew Sappern, Chief Executive Officer at PeriGen
Receiving this designation also highlights the benefits of a multidisciplinary team with expertise in medicine, mathematics, and engineering combined with their perspectives as members of universities, major healthcare systems, the NIH, and industry.
“Childbirth is a time of great consequence for mothers, babies and their families. Uncertainty in the assessment of labor progress leads to both over-use and under-use of cesarean delivery and neither of these extremes is desirable. This report is an excellent example of using mathematical techniques to transform “obstetrical common sense” into a clinical decision support tool that helps healthcare professionals assess labor consistently and objectively. It has been a privilege to spend a lifetime working with my colleagues on this challenge.”
-Dr. Emiliy Hamilton, Physician Emeritus at PeriGen
PeriGen's proactive integration of similar FDA-approved methods into its PeriWatch Vigilance® system has enhanced its capability to deliver precise and individualized assessments of labor progress. This integration supports healthcare providers in making informed decisions, potentially leading to improved clinical outcomes and safer labor and delivery experiences.
PeriGen continues to lead the field, committed to pioneering research and technologies that improve the standard of care in childbirth.
This report has listed the following corresponding authors for further information:
Emily F. Hamilton, MD.
emilyhamilton2525@outlook.com
Roberto Romero, MD, DMedSci.
romeror@mail.nih.gov
About PeriGen
PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email info@perigen.com.
