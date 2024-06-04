“Trump Won" Hitmaker Natasha Owens Declares Former President “The Chosen One” with New Single
We are in a battle between good and evil and I believe that God has chosen President Trump to push back against the evil in our country and the evil in this world.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an ongoing string of viral hits already under her belt, patriotic powerhouse Natasha Owens returns with her latest single, “The Chosen One” (Radiate Music). Watch the music video on YouTube.
— Natasha Owens
"Last year I sang on the Mar-A-Lago lawn, and I dedicated my song ‘Warrior' to President Trump,” says Natasha. "I told him that night that we have prayed many days for God's protection to be with him. I believe that God has protected him and has made President Trump into a warrior who is fighting for us for such a time as this. I certainly know that President Trump is not the Messiah, but throughout the Bible, a perfect God has used many imperfect men to do great things for his kingdom. We are in a battle between good and evil and I believe that God has chosen President Trump to push back against the evil in our country and the evil in this world. President Trump is 'The Chosen One.’”
An article titled “The Chosen One” from conservative radio and TV personality Wayne Allyn Root sparked the idea which her writing partner and producer, GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin brought to life.
"More than ever, I believe Donald J. Trump is ‘the chosen one’ - chosen by God to save America, Israel and the world from tyrannical and authoritarian powers trying to take our freedoms away," says Wayne Allyn Root, host of The Root Reaction and America’s Top Ten Countdown on Real America’s Voice. "I am so proud and honored to help Natasha Owens and her amazing team write this song about President Trump - ‘the chosen one.’ I knew Natasha was born to sing this song!”
Natasha started the current trend of patriotic anthems topping the pop charts when her smash hit single “Trump Won," became a viral hit in 2023 amassing over 70 million social media impressions despite shadow banning and widespread reports of posts, retweets and shares being removed on nearly all platforms. The song shocked the music industry upon it's release in March, immediately debuting at #1 on iTunes before debuting at #5 on the BILLBOARD Digital Sales Chart and #2 on the BILLBOARD Country Digital Song Sales Chart. Former President Donald J. Trump repeatedly posted about the single at TruthSocial.
Her latest studio album, AMERICAN PATRIOT, is a bold, proud, powerful concept collection that bridges an unwavering love of country with the themes of faith and family that have always played a significant part in her artistry. The album includes notable tracks such as “America First” and "Stand for Life,” and the patriotic trend has continued with new singles "2nd Protects the First,” “Party People” and “The Star Spangled Banner.” She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Huckabee, Real America’s Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.
For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 6157712040
email us here