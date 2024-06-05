South End Capital Unveils Enhanced Site Design, User Experience, and Mission Statement

South End Capital Offers Equal Access to Industry-Leading Financing

The innovative lender invites business owners from all backgrounds to its refreshed platform to experience firsthand what South End Capital can do.

Our team is committed to delivering the best possible experience and financing options for borrowers and partners from all walks of life.” — Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., is excited to release its upgraded website with a new look, new features, and updated mission statement that reflects the cutting-edge lender's greatest ambition to provide "Equal Access to Industry-Leading Financing".

South End Capital 's new mission statement, branding, and offerings make it clear that its programs are accessible to business owners from all backgrounds and all stages of business development.

Program options are available for emerging entrepreneurs to established and expanding businesses in need of capital, and the lender's new language selector tool enables visitors to review its website and offerings in their preferred language.

"Our team is committed to delivering the best possible experience and financing options for borrowers and partners from all walks of life," said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital.

Additionally, South End Capital's multilingual resources allows it to often accommodate prospective borrowers who don't speak English as their first language. Plus, the lender's brand new partners page showcases the amazing benefits and resources available under the South End Capital partner program.

For more details about South End Capital's programs and financing options, please visit https://southendcapital.com or reach out to Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $3.1 billion institution. Our innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.

Financing may be offered through Stearns Bank, N.A. or other third-party lenders. Neither South End Capital nor any lender makes any commitment to lend, representation or guaranty of any person’s eligibility for financing. Requested financing is subject to approval by the lender, and if applicable as to government-backed financing, the U.S. Government. South End Capital makes no commitment or guaranty as to the amount of referral fees, the timing of payment of referral fees, or other income payable under the South End Capital Referral Partner program. All programs, offers, and promotions, implied or stated, are subject to change or cancellation without notice.