03 June 2024

137

Turkmen-Qatari political consultations took place

On June 3, 2024, political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar were held in Doha. The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, and the Qatari delegation was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

During the consultations, an exchange of views took place on the current state of political, diplomatic and cultural-humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar. The parties particularly considered issues of trade and economic relations in the areas of investment, tourism, energy and the oil and gas industry. The importance of the Joint Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was highlighted.

The parties also touched upon issues of developing interparliamentary cooperation.

The diplomats agreed to strengthen efforts to develop an effective partnership between Turkmenistan and the State of Qatar in a bilateral format. At the same time, diplomats noted the importance of continuing mutual contacts and meetings at the highest and high levels.

The consistency of development of cooperation within the framework of multilateral diplomacy, including within the United Nations, was noted. The expansion of the legal framework for partnership was also named as a priority area.

Promising areas include the promotion of cultural and humanitarian partnerships, including holding Days of Culture, joint exhibitions, and cooperation in the fields of education and sports.

During the meeting, current issues on the regional and international agenda were discussed.