Register for a Resource Table and this Year's Serving Those Who Served Conference

THIS EVENT IS 100% FREE!

Serving Those Who Served | 7th Annual Conference

Partners in Supporting Veterans & Their Families

August 28 & 29, 2024

Spokane Convention Center | Spokane, WA

www.dva.wa.gov/stws









Dedicated to forging stronger bonds and enhancing collaboration among those who serve our nation’s heroes, Washington State’s Serving Those Who Served Conference is a beacon of knowledge and support for veterans and their families. The conference is a proud partnership between the Washington State Department of Veteran’s Affairs, Employment Security Department, and ArtsWA and we stand united in our commitment to ‘Serving Those Who Served’.

This two-day conference is designed to enhance collaboration among professionals who support veterans and their families. It serves as a hub for sharing knowledge and resources, with a focus on practical solutions and impactful discussions.

Conference Highlights:

Statewide Networking: Connect with peers and experts in veteran services.

Expert Insights: Gain valuable knowledge on a variety of veteran-related issues.

Interactive Sessions: Participate in discussions on topics that are focused on veteran benefits, employment best practices, behavioral health, and veterans engaging with art.

The conference is open to all professionals at no cost.





Conference inquiries can be submitted to: vtsc@dva.wa.gov

Resource table submission HERE



