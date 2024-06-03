 or scan the QR code below

7th Annual Serving Those Who Served Conference

August 28 & 29, 2024 | Spokane, WA

Dedicated to forging stronger bonds and enhancing collaboration among those who serve our nation’s heroes, Washington State’s Serving Those Who Served Conference is a beacon of knowledge and support for veterans and their families. The conference is a proud partnership between the Washington State Department of Veteran’s Affairs, Employment Security Department, and ArtsWA and we stand united in our commitment to ‘Serving Those Who Served’.

This two-day conference is designed to enhance collaboration among professionals who support veterans and their families. It serves as a hub for sharing knowledge and resources, with a focus on practical solutions and impactful discussions.

Conference Highlights:

Statewide Networking: Connect with peers and experts in veteran services.

Connect with peers and experts in veteran services. Expert Insights: Gain valuable knowledge on a variety of veteran-related issues.

Gain valuable knowledge on a variety of veteran-related issues. Interactive Sessions: Participate in discussions on topics that are focused on veteran benefits, employment best practices, behavioral health, and veterans engaging with art.

The conference is open to all professionals in the field at no cost.

Resource Table Registration

Don't miss out on the opportunity to showcase your resources at this year's Serving Those Who Served Conference!

Register for a resource table now and connect with veterans, service members, their families and other partnered agencies and organizations.

Secure your spot today! Registration closes a week prior to the conference.