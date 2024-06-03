Cordeck Announces Grand Opening of New Facility in the Metro Phoenix Area

Cordeck Announces Grand Opening of Seventh Facility in the Metro Phoenix Area

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cordeck is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest facility in the Metro Phoenix Area. This 15,000-square-foot facility, located on nearly five acres, marks the company's seventh location nationwide.

All administrative functions will remain at Cordeck's headquarters in Kenosha, WI, and business operations will continue as usual. This expansion is part of the company's strategy to scale its manufacturing capabilities and enhance product accessibility to meet the growing industry demand.

“On the heels of our 30-year anniversary, we are excited to announce the grand opening of our seventh location to more efficiently serve our nationwide network of customers,” said Kenneth Moore, President and Owner of Cordeck. “Whether you need a few pieces of metal deck to complete a project or are constructing a new multi-story office building, we can deliver the metal decking you need, precisely when and where you need it. Additionally, by bringing the product closer to its customers, Cordeck is contributing to reducing carbon emissions.”

Cordeck offers high-quality corrugated steel deck products and accessories on demand, including an extensive selection of depths, widths, and gauges—all customizable to meet customers' specific needs, including cut-to-length options. Products available at the Arizona facility include Roof Deck, Form Deck, Cellular Roof Deck, Cell Comp Floor Deck, Composite Floor Deck, and Metal Deck Accessories.

Established in 1994, Cordeck is a family-owned and operated full-service manufacturer of high-quality steel decking and metal deck accessories. With seven locations nationwide, Cordeck is your one-stop shop for all your metal deck needs.

For more information, call 1-877-857-6400 or visit www.cordeck.com.