Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Announces Opening of the 2024 Rebate Grants Program

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the Rebate Grants Program. An estimated $92 million in funding is available to assist in reducing nitrogen oxides (NO x ) emissions by upgrading or replacing on-road heavy-duty diesel vehicles and select non-road diesel equipment within Texas nonattainment areas and affected counties.

Grant applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until 5 p.m. CST on Monday, July 29, 2024, or until all funds have been awarded.

The program is open to individuals, state and local governments, corporations, and other legal entities authorized to conduct business in Texas. Eligible projects include:

Replacement or repower of on-road heavy-duty diesel vehicles and select non-road diesel equipment.

Electrification of on-road heavy-duty diesel vehicles or non-road diesel equipment.

Purchase or lease of new near-zero or zero-emission on-road heavy-duty vehicles or non-road equipment.

Applicants eligible for replacement, repower, or new purchase projects may also request additional funding for the installation of refueling infrastructure to support the alternatively fueled vehicles or pieces of equipment in their application. This includes vehicles or equipment powered by electricity, hydrogen, natural gas, propane, or methanol.

Detailed eligibility requirements, application forms, and instructions are available on the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan’s (TERP) Rebate webpage. Interested parties are encouraged to apply early due to the anticipated high demand for funds.

For more information, contact TERP at 800-919-TERP (8377) or by email at terp@tceq.texas.gov.

