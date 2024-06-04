Submit Release
Will Rogers Medallion Winners Announced

Will Rogers Medallion

Authors from 35 States Honored

We’re excited that the number of entries has grown in the past few years. It shows that Western books, poetry, movies, and other media have maintained a genuine popularity across the country.”
— Chris Enss, Executive Director of the Will Rogers Medallion Award
GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative works by authors from 35 states have been named medallion winners for the 2024 Will Rogers Medallion Awards celebrating excellence in writing about the American West.

Named in honor of American humorist, social commentator and performer Will Rogers (1879–1935), the WRMA rankings will be announced with the presentation of gold, silver and bronze medallions during the 2024 awards banquet Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Western Biographies/Memoirs: Galloping Gourmet: Eating and Drinking with Buffalo Bill, Steve Friesen; Red Cloud and the Indian Trader: The Remarkable Friendship of the Sioux Chief and J.W. Dear in the Last Days of the Frontier, Marilyn Dear Nelson and Chris Nelson; and Son of the Old West: The Odyssey of Charlie Siringo, Nathan Ward

Western Traditional Fiction: Lunger: The Doc Holliday Story, Paul Colt; Desperate Warrior, W. Michael Farmer; Changing Woman: A Novel of the Camp Grant Massacre, Venetia Hobson Lewis; and Silver Prairies, Pegg Thomas

Western Modern Fiction: Somebody’s Business, Irene Bennett Brown; After the Eagle Has Fallen, W. Michael Gear ; and The Ways of Water, Teresa H. Janssen

Western Romance: The Speaker of Clovis Creek, C.K. Crigger; Tastefully Texas, K.S. Jones, and Cobalt Skies, Pegg Thomas

Western Humor: Granny Storms the Beach, Carole T. Beers; Call of the Wilde, Preston Lewis; and Never Dull!, Heather Sharp

Western Mystery: The Way of the Bear, Anne Hillerman; The Longmire Defense, Craig Johnson; and Hard Country, Reavis Z. Wortham

Western Inspirational: In the Company of Cows, Sequoyah Branham; Fair Haven, Laura Conner Kestner; Unconquered Horses, Lyn Miller; and Another Man’s Dream, Andrew Roth

Western Fiction Short Stories: “Finding Fortune,” W. Michael Farmer; “Bad Choices” from Riding with the Pack, W. Michael Gear; and “A Death of Crows,” Michael Norman

Western Maverick: The Last Man: A Novel of the 1927 Santa Claus Bank Robbery, Thomas Goodman

Cowboy Written Poetry: Into the West, Poppa Mac; REAL: A Rodear of Poetry, Betty Lynne McCarthy

Cowboy Recorded Poetry: Provin’ Up Wise, Rik “Yonder” Goodell

Western Written Poetry: Deciphering the Desert: a book of poems, Susan Cummins Miller; and Bootjack, John S. Nelson
Western Recorded Poetry: The Corps of Discovery, L.J. Martin

Western Non-Fiction: The Cost of Free Land: Jews, Lakota, and an American Inheritance, Rebecca Clarren; An Open Secret: The Story of Deadwood’s Most Notorious Bordellos, Chris Enss & Deadwood History, Inc.; Fortune’s Frenzy: A California Gold Rush Odyssey, Eilene Lyon; and Montana: A Paper Trail, Thomas Minckler

Western Short Non-Fiction: “The Klondike,” Mike Coppock; “The Gun that Won the West,” Louis A. Garavaglia; and “Kit Carson and the Conquest of California,” Paul Andrew Hutton

Western Cookbooks: The 7 Up Ranch Cookbook, Kathy McCraine; and Signature Dishes of America: Recipes and Culinary Treasures from Historic Hotels and Restaurants, Sherry Monahan

Western Photographic Essays: Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Plains; Edward Curtis, Coleen Graybill, John Edward Graybill; Bighorn Visions: The Photography of Jessamine Speak Johnson, Tempe Javitz; and The Ditches of Nevada City, Dom Lindars

Western Young Reader/Fiction/Illustrated: The Healing Lodge, Barbara L. Clouse, Illustrated by Gabby Correia; Corky Tails: Tales of a Tailless Dog Named Sagebrush: Holly Berry & Mistletoe; written and illustrated by Joni Franks; Wild Bill and the Pirates!, Thadd Turner, Illustrated by Jeanne Conway

Western Young Reader/Non-Fiction/Illustrated: Goodnight Cowboy: A Rusty’s Reading Remuda Tale; Mary Fichtner, Illustrated by Roslan Fichtner; Fort Worth Texas, That’s My Town!, Richard Selcer, Illustrated by Deran Wright; Will Rogers and His Great Presidential Pals, Bart Taylor, Illustrated by Greg White

Western Young Reader/Fiction: Heartwood Mountain, S.J. Dahlstrom; A Sky Full of Song, Susan Lynn Meyer; Rowdy: Rescue, Chris Mullen; Rowdy: Return, Chris Mullen; The Cattle and the Canyon, Heather Rose

Western Young Readers/Non-Fiction: Bass Reeves: Legendary Lawman of the Wild West, Billie Holladay Skelley

Western Film–Documentary: Today’s Wild West, Episode 606, Sprucedale Horse Drive, Mark Bedor; The Real Wild West: “Boom and Bust”: Episode 3, By Sarah Burns; and The Sad Life & Tragic End of Superstar Alan Ladd, Rob Word and RJ Word

Western Film–Drama: Goin’ Home, Steve Shaw; and Teller’s Camp, Jared Zabel

For a complete list of the winners with their qualifying works and publishers, please visit the WRMA website at https://www.willrogersmedallionaward.net/

