Farm Bureau Bank Welcomes Valencia Reeves as New Relationship Banking Market Manager
EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Bureau Bank proudly announces the addition of Valencia Reeves to their team as a Relationship Banking Market Manager for the state of Georgia, serving from her location in Macon. Farm Bureau Bank's Relationship Banking team specializes in providing concierge service for Farm Bureau organizations, leaders, Agency forces, and members with complex banking needs.
“I am pleased to welcome Valencia as the newest addition to our team,” says Cathy Alexander Farm Bureau Bank’s Director of Relationship Banking. “She is uniquely equipped to build strong relationships within the Farm Bureau family, and the communities in which they serve. With a focus on counties and agents, Reeves will enhance each client experience while providing tailored banking solutions that serve their financial needs, continued growth and viability.”
Reeves brings a wealth of expertise to her new role at Farm Bureau Bank, with a strong history in banking operations, strategic planning, and client service excellence. Most recently, she served as a Branch Leader II at Truist Bank, where she significantly increased client acquisition and retention.
“I’m excited to join a bank that aligns with my commitment to excellence and relationship-building. I look forward to contributing to our collective success and ensuring our clients’ financial needs are met with the utmost dedication,” says Reeves.
Valencia Reeves, Relationship Banking Market Manager
Reeves has over 10 years of financial services experience, having worked in a variety of key positions for several financial institutions throughout Georgia. Prior to joining the Farm Bureau Bank team, she worked at Truist Bank as a Branch Leader.
About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions specifically tailored for Farm Bureaus and their members in 45 states across the U.S. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.
Alexa Cursoli
“I am pleased to welcome Valencia as the newest addition to our team,” says Cathy Alexander Farm Bureau Bank’s Director of Relationship Banking. “She is uniquely equipped to build strong relationships within the Farm Bureau family, and the communities in which they serve. With a focus on counties and agents, Reeves will enhance each client experience while providing tailored banking solutions that serve their financial needs, continued growth and viability.”
Reeves brings a wealth of expertise to her new role at Farm Bureau Bank, with a strong history in banking operations, strategic planning, and client service excellence. Most recently, she served as a Branch Leader II at Truist Bank, where she significantly increased client acquisition and retention.
“I’m excited to join a bank that aligns with my commitment to excellence and relationship-building. I look forward to contributing to our collective success and ensuring our clients’ financial needs are met with the utmost dedication,” says Reeves.
Valencia Reeves, Relationship Banking Market Manager
Reeves has over 10 years of financial services experience, having worked in a variety of key positions for several financial institutions throughout Georgia. Prior to joining the Farm Bureau Bank team, she worked at Truist Bank as a Branch Leader.
About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has offered commercial and retail banking solutions specifically tailored for Farm Bureaus and their members in 45 states across the U.S. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.
Alexa Cursoli
Farm Bureau Bank
acursoli@farmbureaubank.com