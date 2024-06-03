Farm Bureau Bank Expands and is Proud to Welcome Randy Shaw as Their New Upstate South Carolina Market Executive
EINPresswire.com/ -- Farm Bureau Bank is proud to announce the appointment of Randy Shaw as the new Upstate South Carolina Market Executive for their Commercial Banking team. Bringing a wealth of experience in commercial lending and financial management, Randy is ready to lead the expansion of Farm Bureau Bank’s commercial banking operations throughout the region.
Randy comes to Farm Bureau Bank with an impressive background, having most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending at Community First Bank in Seneca, South Carolina. There, he demonstrated a robust capability in risk management and commercial lending, significantly optimizing credit processes and fostering strong client relationships.
Will Hileman, Farm Bureau Bank President and CEO, stated, "Randy's extensive background and commitment to service make him the perfect leader to advance our mission in South Carolina. His proven track record in fostering significant business growth and his deep understanding of commercial banking dynamics will be invaluable as we continue to serve and expand our client base in the region."
Gary Armstrong, Chief Commercial Banking Officer, also remarked, "Randy is a great addition to our team. His strategic vision and dedication to client service align perfectly with our goals. We are excited to have him onboard and are confident in his ability to lead our South Carolina market to new heights."
Shaw is also deeply involved in his community where he currently serves as a volunteer and board member at several organizations, including Clemson United Methodist Church, Clemson Sertoma Club and the Pickens County Guardian Ad Lietem program. He earned his BS in Financial Management from Clemson University in South Carolina. His education was further enriched through specialized training at the Wachovia School of Commercial Lending and several courses in real estate appraisal and banking principles.
About Farm Bureau Bank
Since 1999, Farm Bureau Bank has provided financial solutions that help people in rural America grow their businesses, maximize their lives and the lives of their families. Offering full-service banking, they understand the needs of those living outside big cities and are uniquely positioned to meet them. For more information about Farm Bureau Bank, please visit www.farmbureau.bank.
Alexa Cursoli
