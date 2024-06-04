HostedBizz an Opti9 Company Named VCSP of the Year Canada by Veeam
HostedBizz was named 2023 VCSP of the Year, Canada, by Veeam® Software for outstanding performance in revenue, collaboration, and promoting Veeam solutions.
As the demand for cloud services surges amid the desire to integrate cyber technologies...service providers are intensifying their cloud strategies to stay ahead and deliver distinctive...services.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HostedBizz, Canada’s fastest growing cloud service provider, proudly announces it has been selected as the 2023 VCSP of the Year, Canada in the Americas region by Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery. The awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and commitment of Veeam ProPartner and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners, who surpassed expectations by demonstrating expert knowledge of Veeam’s solutions.
— Matt Kalmenson, VP of Global Cloud and Service Providers at Veeam
As a partner-first company, at the beginning of the year, Veeam introduced updates to its ProPartner program, focused on supporting partner profitability in a more predictable way while ensuring the partner’s business with Veeam is safeguarded. Winners were celebrated during VeeamON 2024, taking place in Fort Lauderdale, FL June 3 – 5.
HostedBizz was recognized as Veeam Cloud & Service Provider of the Year, Canada the partner who demonstrates the best overall performance in areas of revenue (consistently growing, but not necessarily the highest revenue amount), collaboration with Veeam and proactive selling and promoting of Veeam solutions and adjacent technologies in Canada.
“The Data Protection Trends Report 2024 found that 70% of organizations will use cloud-powered data protection services by 2026,” said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of Global Cloud and Service Providers at Veeam. “As the demand for cloud services surges amid the desire to integrate cyber technologies with data protection and backup, service providers are intensifying their cloud strategies to stay ahead and deliver distinctive cloud solutions and services. It's with great pride that we acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our partners and celebrate our award winners for their unwavering commitment to our shared success. Together, we are empowering companies to attain cyber resilience and navigate the evolving digital landscape with confidence."
About HostedBizz an Opti9 Company
Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, HostedBizz is Canada’s fastest growing, premier cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) company providing an integrated suite of IT infrastructure services including cloud servers, backup, disaster recovery, file sharing, remote desktop services, and private network access through a network of IT Channel partners and resellers. Learn more at hostedbizz.com
