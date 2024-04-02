HostedBizz Attains Veeam Accredited Service Partner Status, Solidifying Expertise in Veeam Solutions
HostedBizz achieves Veeam Accredited Service Partner status, showcasing expertise in delivering top-notch Veeam solutions.
Attaining Veeam Accredited Service Partner status is a testament to HostedBizz's dedication to excellence in delivering Veeam solutions."”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HostedBizz proudly announces its achievement of Veeam Accredited Service Partner (VASP) status from Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery. This accreditation highlights HostedBizz's extensive experience and expertise in delivering top-notch Veeam solutions to partners, and clients worldwide and recognition of its proficiency in optimizing, integrating, and deploying Veeam backup and Disaster Recovery Services.
— Paul Butcher, CEO, HostedBizz
As a VASP, HostedBizz showcases its vast knowledge in Veeam technology, offering unparalleled support to its wide network of managed service providers. Their network of over 250 partners can leverage HostedBizz's expertise to enhance their own suite of Veeam professional service offerings, ensuring clients receive the highest quality solutions tailored to their specific needs.
The VASP program from Veeam provides partners like HostedBizz with resources, training, and support to deliver exceptional Veeam services to customers. This collaboration strengthens HostedBizz's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and superior support to clients, further solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. HostedBizz's offerings as a VASP include a wide range of Veeam-focused services designed to optimize and strengthen Veeam deployments across public, private, and hybrid-cloud environments.
"Attaining Veeam Accredited Service Partner status is a testament to HostedBizz's dedication to excellence in delivering Veeam solutions," said Paul Butcher, CEO at HostedBizz. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Veeam for our expertise and look forward to continuing to provide top-tier services to our clients worldwide."
About HostedBizz
Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, HostedBizz, an Opti9 Company is Canada’s fastest growing, premier cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) company providing an integrated suite of IT infrastructure services including cloud servers, backup, disaster recovery, file sharing, remote desktop services, and private network access through a network of IT Channel partners and resellers. Learn more at hostedbizz.com
Ryan Felkel
HostedBizz
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn