Opti9 Technologies Wins Veeam Innovation Award
Opti9 wins Veeam Innovation Award for groundbreaking centralized management functionality utilizing the Optix Dashboard.
This award ... reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions that meet their evolving needs to ensure that their data is always protected.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opti9 Technologies, LLC. (Opti9), a trusted North American Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the highly esteemed Veeam Innovation Award (VIA) for its revolutionary Veeam Centralized Management capabilities.
— Paul Butcher, CEO, Opti9
This recognition highlights Opti9's commitment to delivering innovative and effective solutions that drive exceptional outcomes for its clients.
Each year, Veeam opens nominations for the Veeam Innovation Awards to highlight the most impressive and impactful solutions developed using Veeam's technology. The selection process is rigorous, with a panel of industry experts from within and outside of Veeam evaluating the nominees to determine the winners. The VIA winners are announced at VeeamON, Veeam's premier annual event, where the best and brightest in data protection and management gather to share insights and celebrate advancements in the field.
"We are incredibly honored to receive the Veeam Innovation Award," said Paul Butcher, CEO of Opti9. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Veeam technologies. It reflects our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions that meet their evolving needs to ensure that their data is always protected."
The Veeam Innovation Award recognizes Opti9's pioneering work in centralized management, which has transformed how organizations handle data management and disaster recovery across a large number of installations. Opti9’s Optix Dashboard, a central component of this innovation, offers a unified approach to streamlining operations, enhancing control, and maximizing efficiency for organizations leveraging Veeam across multiple sites and multiple deployments. The Veeam centralized management capabilities of the Optix Dashboard provides a comprehensive suite of features that allow administrators to oversee multiple Veeam deployments from a single interface. Key features include:
• Simplifying the monitoring, reporting, and troubleshooting of backups across distributed environments
• Ensuring consistent data protection across all locations
• Organizations can define standardized backup policies and workflows, ensuring compliance and consistency across the entire infrastructure
• Automating the creation and assignment of backup and replication tasks based on workload priorities and available resources
• Proactive monitoring and alerting to assist in keeping administrators informed of critical events and potential issues, enabling rapid response and resolution to safeguard data integrity and availability.
• Streamlines disaster recovery processes, enabling swift execution of failover and failback procedures to ensure business continuity.
The dashboard scales effortlessly to accommodate expanding infrastructure and increasing data volumes, providing the agility needed to adapt to changing business demands.
These capabilities empower organizations to optimize their backup and disaster recovery operations, achieve greater agility, and enhance data protection, paving the way for a more secure and resilient solution.
About Opti9
Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, St. Louis, MO and Ottawa, ON and data centers in North America, Europe, and the APAC region. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider, and Zerto Alliance Partner, Opti9 specializes in managed cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, security, and compliance. With a business-first focus, Opti9 combines experience with innovation to deliver on its “Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time” approach. www.opti9tech.com
Ryan Felkel
Opti9 Technologies
+1 866-932-2471
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn