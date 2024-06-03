Buffalo Main Street and Bypass rehabilitation project underway

Buffalo, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Croell, Inc. have begun rehabilitating 3.34 miles of the I-25/I-90 bypass and US 16/87 (Main Street) route through downtown Buffalo.

The overall scope of the project includes resurfacing the existing roadway surface, upgrading ADA ramps and crosswalks, replacing isolated sidewalks and curb and gutter, performing minor repairs to the Clear Creek Bridge structure, replacing the culvert at Cemetery Creek, and upgrading the traffic signals at Hart Street.

This is a two-year project and will be broken into five phases. Work to be completed in 2024 will include repairing and resurfacing Main Street from the I-25 interchange north to Parmalee Street, from Hart Street north to the I-90 Interchange, and a short portion of Rock Creek Road just north of that intersection.

Year two work will include replacing the Cemetery Creek culvert south of Parmalee Street and repairing and resurfacing Main Street from Parmalee Street north through downtown to Hart Street.

The majority of the work will be completed under traffic and on unimproved surfaces. Traffic control will include flagging operations, lane closures with head-to-head traffic, reduced speeds, and occasional short delays.

In addition to the Main Street paving operations, Johnson County Road and Bridge will utilize county dollars to pave the North and South Bypass roads and address isolated repairs to soft spot settlement damage along that route.

Utilizing city dollars, The City of Buffalo plans to upgrade the water main from Hart Street to Fort Street and replace the sixty-six-inch storm sewer between Trail and Holland Street. Additionally, The City will utilize Context Sensitive Amenities (CSA) funds to replace street lighting in the downtown area.