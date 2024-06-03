Submit Release
Waltman Rest Area closes for up to a month for renovations

A three- to four-week closure of Waltman Rest Area for renovations begins today, June 3, between Shoshoni and Casper.

"The facility will receive new toilets, plumbing, new tile and a new store-front door for the entry," said Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance Chad Shaffer of Shoshoni.

The contractor will provide and maintain portable toilets at the site during the closure of the U.S. Highway 20/26 rest area. The portable facilities will be located just east of the rest area building during renovations.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

